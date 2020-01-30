Norwich students best in Europe in Peaky Blinders-themed competition

Students from Norwich have received international recognition after emerging as top-ranked entrants in a Peaky Blinders-inspired design competition.

Four students from Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) placed highly in The Rookies 2020, in which more than 140 students from 61 universities around the world were charged with creating digital artwork inspired by the hit BBC series.

Nikki Rose from NUA was named runner-up by judges, finishing behind Canadian Ryan Chan for her environment concept for a slum area of Birmingham, where Peaky Blinders is set.

It meant that she was the top-ranked European entrant, while fellow third years Emma Haephrati and Adam Laval were also highly-commended by judges, meaning that NUA students filled out the top three in Europe.

A fourth NUA student, Anna-Maria Manners, was also given an excellence award by judges.

Course leader for games at NUA Mark Wickham said: "We're delighted that our students were ranked as the best of the European entrants in such a fiercely-contested international competition with such a high standard of work.

"Through their work-in-progress to the finished submissions, Nikki, Emma, Adam and Anna-Maria were able to demonstrate the kind of professional approach you would expect to find in the best studios around the world."