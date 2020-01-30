Search

Norwich students best in Europe in Peaky Blinders-themed competition

PUBLISHED: 08:12 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 30 January 2020

Nikki Rose, who came runner up in Peaky Blinders-inspired international competition The Rookies 2020. Picture: Courtesy of NUA.

Students from Norwich have received international recognition after emerging as top-ranked entrants in a Peaky Blinders-inspired design competition.

Nikki Rose's projec in progresst, a digital concept of a slum area in Birmingham, which saw her finish as runner up in Peaky Blinders-inspired international competition The Rookies 2020. Picture: NUA.Nikki Rose's projec in progresst, a digital concept of a slum area in Birmingham, which saw her finish as runner up in Peaky Blinders-inspired international competition The Rookies 2020. Picture: NUA.

Four students from Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) placed highly in The Rookies 2020, in which more than 140 students from 61 universities around the world were charged with creating digital artwork inspired by the hit BBC series.

Nikki Rose from NUA was named runner-up by judges, finishing behind Canadian Ryan Chan for her environment concept for a slum area of Birmingham, where Peaky Blinders is set.

It meant that she was the top-ranked European entrant, while fellow third years Emma Haephrati and Adam Laval were also highly-commended by judges, meaning that NUA students filled out the top three in Europe.

A fourth NUA student, Anna-Maria Manners, was also given an excellence award by judges.

Course leader for games at NUA Mark Wickham said: "We're delighted that our students were ranked as the best of the European entrants in such a fiercely-contested international competition with such a high standard of work.

"Through their work-in-progress to the finished submissions, Nikki, Emma, Adam and Anna-Maria were able to demonstrate the kind of professional approach you would expect to find in the best studios around the world."

