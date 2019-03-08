Gallery

Teen snappers face high praise in portrait contest

Callum Wells from Paston College in North Walsham, won top place in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: FIONA PLATTI Tim Platt tim@timplatt.com

A stunning black-and-white portrait of a young woman with white lines on her face was judged the top entry in a contest shining a light on some of the UK’s best teenaged photographers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winning portrait by Callum Wells from Paston College in North Walsham, which won top place in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: CALLUM WELLS The winning portrait by Callum Wells from Paston College in North Walsham, which won top place in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: CALLUM WELLS

Callum Wells, 18, from Paston College in North Walsham, was the overall winner in the Beyond the Frame competition, with winners being announced at Norwich University of the Arts (NUA).

More than 500 images were submitted on the theme of ‘the nature of beauty’ by photographers aged 16-18.

Mr Wells wins a bundle of professional photography equipment for his entry, which was picked as a Judges’ Choice by Frankie Jim of Canon, one of the sponsors, along with Hahnemuhle, a fine art and photography paper manufacturer.

Of the winning photograph, the judges said: “It’s an arresting portrait. There’s an interesting interplay between digital and traditional techniques and the addition of white lines make me ask questions and consider the artist’s intentions.

Millie James, 18, from Wymondham High Academy was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: MILLIE JAMES Millie James, 18, from Wymondham High Academy was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: MILLIE JAMES

“The fact that the subject/sitter is wearing a simple sweatshirt rather than something more complicated really layers a youth element to the image - it feels fresh when it could easily have looked much more traditional in an old-fashioned way.

“Beauty is someone’s unique interpretation, and having those white lines reminds me of some cultures where scars are seen to be more beautiful than those without. Also, the heavy blurring of her hair means you do focus on the face even more than normal.”

Five other students given Judges’ Choice awards were: Maisie Cruikshank, 17, from Norwich School, selected by Mike Liggins of BBC East; Millie James, 18, from Wymondham High Academy, selected by fashion photographer and NUA graduate Kerry Curl; Isiah Jordan, 17, from Suffolk One Sixth Form in Ipswich, selected by acclaimed photographer Lottie Davis; Filip Skiba, 18, from West Herts College in Watford, selected by NUA BA (Hons) Photography Course Leader James Smith and Kenna Winter, 17, from Reepham High School and College, selected by music and fashion photographer Dean Chalkley.

NUA BA (Hons) photography course leader James Smith said: “There was a record number of images for the judges of this year’s Beyond the Frame competition to consider - and the quality of work was extremely high.

Maisie Cruikshank, 17, from Norwich School was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: MAISIE CRUIKSHANK Maisie Cruikshank, 17, from Norwich School was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: MAISIE CRUIKSHANK

“We hope the competition and the advice the judges gave during a series of lectures before last night’s awards exhibition will inspire these emerging talents to pursue photography and develop their skills.”

Isiah Jordan, 17, from Suffolk One Sixth Form in Ipswich, was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: ISIAH JORDAN Isiah Jordan, 17, from Suffolk One Sixth Form in Ipswich, was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: ISIAH JORDAN

Kenna Winter, 17, from Reepham High School and College was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: KENNA WINTER Kenna Winter, 17, from Reepham High School and College was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: KENNA WINTER