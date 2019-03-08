Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

Teen snappers face high praise in portrait contest

PUBLISHED: 14:25 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 12 April 2019

Callum Wells from Paston College in North Walsham, won top place in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: FIONA PLATTI

Callum Wells from Paston College in North Walsham, won top place in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: FIONA PLATTI

Tim Platt tim@timplatt.com

A stunning black-and-white portrait of a young woman with white lines on her face was judged the top entry in a contest shining a light on some of the UK’s best teenaged photographers.

The winning portrait by Callum Wells from Paston College in North Walsham, which won top place in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: CALLUM WELLSThe winning portrait by Callum Wells from Paston College in North Walsham, which won top place in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: CALLUM WELLS

Callum Wells, 18, from Paston College in North Walsham, was the overall winner in the Beyond the Frame competition, with winners being announced at Norwich University of the Arts (NUA).

More than 500 images were submitted on the theme of ‘the nature of beauty’ by photographers aged 16-18.

Mr Wells wins a bundle of professional photography equipment for his entry, which was picked as a Judges’ Choice by Frankie Jim of Canon, one of the sponsors, along with Hahnemuhle, a fine art and photography paper manufacturer.

Of the winning photograph, the judges said: “It’s an arresting portrait. There’s an interesting interplay between digital and traditional techniques and the addition of white lines make me ask questions and consider the artist’s intentions.

Millie James, 18, from Wymondham High Academy was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: MILLIE JAMESMillie James, 18, from Wymondham High Academy was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: MILLIE JAMES

“The fact that the subject/sitter is wearing a simple sweatshirt rather than something more complicated really layers a youth element to the image - it feels fresh when it could easily have looked much more traditional in an old-fashioned way.

“Beauty is someone’s unique interpretation, and having those white lines reminds me of some cultures where scars are seen to be more beautiful than those without. Also, the heavy blurring of her hair means you do focus on the face even more than normal.”

Five other students given Judges’ Choice awards were: Maisie Cruikshank, 17, from Norwich School, selected by Mike Liggins of BBC East; Millie James, 18, from Wymondham High Academy, selected by fashion photographer and NUA graduate Kerry Curl; Isiah Jordan, 17, from Suffolk One Sixth Form in Ipswich, selected by acclaimed photographer Lottie Davis; Filip Skiba, 18, from West Herts College in Watford, selected by NUA BA (Hons) Photography Course Leader James Smith and Kenna Winter, 17, from Reepham High School and College, selected by music and fashion photographer Dean Chalkley.

NUA BA (Hons) photography course leader James Smith said: “There was a record number of images for the judges of this year’s Beyond the Frame competition to consider - and the quality of work was extremely high.

Maisie Cruikshank, 17, from Norwich School was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: MAISIE CRUIKSHANKMaisie Cruikshank, 17, from Norwich School was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: MAISIE CRUIKSHANK

“We hope the competition and the advice the judges gave during a series of lectures before last night’s awards exhibition will inspire these emerging talents to pursue photography and develop their skills.”

Isiah Jordan, 17, from Suffolk One Sixth Form in Ipswich, was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: ISIAH JORDANIsiah Jordan, 17, from Suffolk One Sixth Form in Ipswich, was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: ISIAH JORDAN

Kenna Winter, 17, from Reepham High School and College was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: KENNA WINTERKenna Winter, 17, from Reepham High School and College was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: KENNA WINTER

Filip Skiba, 18, from West Herts College in Watford, was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: FILIP SKIBAFilip Skiba, 18, from West Herts College in Watford, was given a Judges' Choice award in the 2019 Beyond the Frame competition at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: FILIP SKIBA

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Man assaulted by teenagers in city

Police were called to Cattle Market Street at 11:25am to reports of a man being assaulted. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Coroner to warn mental health trust over staff not reading patients’ notes

Nyall Brown Picture: Mearl Brown

Shoppers have nothing to worry about after netting put up in store

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists