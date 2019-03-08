City buildings earmarked for demolition

The former Norfolk Training Services buildings at Norwich Livestock Market are set to be demolished by site owners Dacre Property as part of redevelopment plans. Picture: Google Google

Another part of Norwich's livestock market looks set for redevelopment.

Businessman Graham Dacre, who owns the Norwich Livestock Market. Picture: Denise Bradley Businessman Graham Dacre, who owns the Norwich Livestock Market. Picture: Denise Bradley

The site's owner Dacre Property Holdings has announced its intention to demolish a set of buildings on the corner of Hall Road and Neatmarket.

Previously occupied by Norfolk Training Services, the buildings have gone unused since the company went into administration in August 2017.

A spokesman for Bidwells, which is acting as agent for Dacre Property in the application, said the use of the site - known as site A - after the demolition was still to be determined but that there was "no demand for the buildings in their current form".

The notification of proposed demolition, submitted to Norwich City Council this week, states that the project will start in October 2019 and take around two months.

A CGI image of how the new Porsche centre on the Norwich Livestock Market site will look. Picture: Porsche Norwich. A CGI image of how the new Porsche centre on the Norwich Livestock Market site will look. Picture: Porsche Norwich.

As the buildings are not listed or in a conservation area Dacre Property does not need further consent for the demolition.

Further details from Fincham Demolition say that work will take place Monday to Saturday, with around six haulage movements a week, and that dust and noise levels will be controlled.

It adds that asbestos will need to be removed from the two buildings' roofs before demolition can start in earnest.

The B&Q store on the Norwich Livestock Market site, pictured shortly before its opening in 2007. It is one of a number of businesses already operating on the site. Picture: Archant The B&Q store on the Norwich Livestock Market site, pictured shortly before its opening in 2007. It is one of a number of businesses already operating on the site. Picture: Archant

Businessman Graham Dacre bought the 19-acre livestock market site from Norwich City Council in 2010 - in a deal which has since been questioned by the High Court.

Mr Dacre has made clear his ambitions to redevelop the whole site and has previously offered to help find - and fund - a new livestock market site for farmers who attend the fortnightly markets.

The multimillionaire former BMW dealer has already revealed some redevelopment plans including the construction of a new Porsche centre on a plot opposite B&Q.

His son Russ said the centre would be a "window into the world" of sports cars, replicating a concept started by the family in Kent.