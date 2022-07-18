OPINION: How NSPCC are tackling rise in child grooming

Opinion

There has been a rise in child grooming cases in the last five years - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Over the last four years, there’s been a doubling of grooming crimes across the East of England.

New figures from the NSPCC show that 2,717 Sexual Communication with a Child offences have been recorded by police in the past five years, with 671 offences in 2021/22 rising from 336 in 2017/18. This includes statistics from police forces in Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, and Hertfordshire.

The record levels of online child sexual abuse seen during the pandemic have not subsided and may mean a long-term increase in risk for children in the East and right across the UK.

Meta-owned apps (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) and Snapchat were used in more than 70 per cent of crimes across the whole of the UK in 2021/22 where the platform was known, while four in five grooming crime victims in UK were female.

The data shows grooming is increasingly a cross-platform problem, with police recording 70 different apps and games involved in grooming crimes in the last 12 months alone. Multiple social media sites were often used in the same offence.

The sheer scale of offending shows the vital importance of ensuring that the Online Safety Bill effectively tackles child sexual abuse.

We have practical suggestions for how this can be achieved:

1. Make platforms work together to tackle grooming pathways

These figures show grooming doesn’t just happen on one site and offenders use well-known grooming pathways to target children. Companies should have a clear legal duty to address cross-platform harm and legally co-operate with each other to disrupt grooming.

2. Adopt a Violence Against Women and Girls Code of Practice

The Government should commit to a statutory code of practice on violence against women and girls to ensure the Online Safety Bill has a systemic and enforceable focus on online sexual violence.

3. A children’s watchdog that represents children’s needs

Children make up one in five UK internet users but are inherently vulnerable. We think the Online Safety Bill can achieve its ambition to give children a higher standard of protection by creating a statutory watchdog to promote children’s interests, funded by a levy on the tech industry.

This user advocacy body would ensure child protection is front and centre of regulation, prevent harm by acting as an early warning system to flag emerging risks and call for swift action. This would be similar to the role played by Citizens Advice in the energy and postal sectors.

The NSPCC is also asking everyone to email their MP to support amendments to the legislation that aim to improve the response to child sexual abuse. This is our one chance to give children the protection they deserve online. Your MP can make the Bill stronger and end abuse online. To email your MP, visit nspcc.org.uk/support-us/campaigns/end-child-abuse-online and click on ‘take action now’. We've done all the hard work for you and created an email - it only takes a minute send.

We understand that your children’s safety online is important and we are here to help with any advice you might need. Please visit the NSPCC Online Hub for tips on keeping your child safe or call the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000, you can also email help@nspcc.org.uk

If your child or young person would like to speak to one of our trained counsellors at Childline, they’re available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0800 1111. They can also chat to them via our one to one chat service at www.childline.org.uk. From there they can also seek support from their peers by using our message boards, which other children have said helped them find initial validation with their worries.