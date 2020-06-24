Search

Advanced search

Student says breakdown in mental health care led to severe depressive episodes

PUBLISHED: 12:52 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 24 June 2020

Ruby Blyth-Smith has raised concerns about communication at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: Ruby Blyth-Smith

Ruby Blyth-Smith has raised concerns about communication at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: Ruby Blyth-Smith

Archant

A law student has said breakdowns in communication over her mental health care left her stressed and experiencing severe depressive episodes.

Ruby Blyth-Smith has raised concerns about communication at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: Ruby Blyth-SmithRuby Blyth-Smith has raised concerns about communication at the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: Ruby Blyth-Smith

Ruby Blyth-Smith, who is blind and requires support for severe bipolar disorder, has spoken out over concerns relating to her care from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT).

The 25-year-old, who lives in Ipswich, has been sent for treatment out of area three times, two of which she said she believed could have been avoidable with the right support in place.

She said further communication issues in the last month have occurred trying to transfer her care from the youth mental health team in Norwich to the integrated delivery team (IDT) in Ipswich, and she has now been told the team will not be able to take on any new referrals during the pandemic.

The trust has apologised to University of East Anglia student Miss Blyth-Smith, saying it is committed to improving the service by recruiting new staff and youth ambassadors.

Miss Blyth-Smith, who wishes to become a barrister, she said was worried about the future of her mental health support.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “Despite my disability and mental health issues I pride myself on being able to lead an active, fulfilling life.

“With that being said, I am only able to lead the fulfilling life I deserve with the right support package in place - provided by NSFT youth mental health services. I have received below the minimum adequate level of support now for numerous years with the youth team.

“I have experienced suicide attempts, severe depressive episodes and suicidal ideation all brought upon by stress, many times, including this one, as a result of having to chase up the care I am entitled to.”

She also urged the trust to provide more carers’ support to people like her partner who have been her support network when she has not been able to speak to anyone.

Nicki Bramford, service director for Norfolk children’s family and young people at the trust, apologised and said the trust is trying to build “greater connections” with young people in Norfolk and Waveney.

She said: “We know we have to make more improvements in this service as quickly as possible, and we are committed to doing that.

“Our next steps are to make sure we have a place where people can share their experiences so that people have the most appropriate mental health services for them.”

Since April two new services have been launched by the trust including Kooth, which provides an online counselling service, and First Response, a 24/7 helpline set up to support all ages.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning in place for thunderstorms and flooding this weekend

Thunderstorms are forecast for Norfolk over the weekend. Picture: Rachel Farrow

We all have a part to play in combating racism

Sheriff of Norwich, Dr Marian Prinsley. Picture: Victoria Pertusa