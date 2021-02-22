Man released on bail after Norwich hotel fire

Published: 1:18 PM February 22, 2021

Police and fire fighters were called to the NR2 Hotel on Earlham Road, Norwich. A man has been arrested. - Credit: Archant

A man has been released on bail after a hotel room was set on fire in Norwich on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the NR2 hotel on Earlham Road in Norwich shortly before 1.20pm following reports a guest had set fire to a room.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and a man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of arson and threatening behaviour.

A man was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in a hotel room on Sunday in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said he was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released on bail until Tuesday, February 23.

Police enquiries are continuing.

The fire service sent two fire engines from Sprowston and Earlham Fire Station following a call at 1.35pm on Sunday. Crews left the scene shortly after 2.30pm.

A cordon was put up around the hotel following the fire



