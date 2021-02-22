Man released on bail after Norwich hotel fire
- Credit: Archant
A man has been released on bail after a hotel room was set on fire in Norwich on Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the NR2 hotel on Earlham Road in Norwich shortly before 1.20pm following reports a guest had set fire to a room.
Officers attended alongside colleagues from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and a man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of arson and threatening behaviour.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said he was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released on bail until Tuesday, February 23.
Police enquiries are continuing.
The fire service sent two fire engines from Sprowston and Earlham Fire Station following a call at 1.35pm on Sunday. Crews left the scene shortly after 2.30pm.
A cordon was put up around the hotel following the fire
Most Read
- 1 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
- 2 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
- 3 Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap
- 4 Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods
- 5 Man arrested after fire at Norwich hotel
- 6 Tributes pour in for Lotus employee with 'magic touch'
- 7 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
- 8 9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of
- 9 Suspected stolen car on fire after crash into ditch
- 10 Couple 'in state of undress' at beauty spot fined for lockdown breach