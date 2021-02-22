News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man released on bail after Norwich hotel fire

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:18 PM February 22, 2021   
NR2 Hotel on Earlham Road, Norwich

Police and fire fighters were called to the NR2 Hotel on Earlham Road, Norwich. A man has been arrested. - Credit: Archant

A man has been released on bail after a hotel room was set on fire in Norwich on Sunday afternoon. 

Police were called to the NR2 hotel on Earlham Road in Norwich shortly before 1.20pm following reports a guest had set fire to a room.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and a man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of arson and threatening behaviour. 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at the NR2 Hotel in Earlham Road.

A man was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in a hotel room on Sunday in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said he was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and  was later released on bail until Tuesday, February 23. 

Police enquiries are continuing. 

The fire service sent two fire engines from Sprowston and Earlham Fire Station following a call at 1.35pm on Sunday. Crews left the scene shortly after 2.30pm.

A cordon was put up around the hotel following the fire


