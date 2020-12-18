Historic hotel to be 18-room house of multiple occupation

Published: 10:48 AM December 18, 2020

Hotel NR19, in Dereham. The hotel was also known as Wine Lodge and Hill House Hotel in recent years. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP - Credit: Archant

A grade two-listed former hotel has the go-ahead to change into a multiple occupancy home with up to 18 rooms.

Tony Burlingham, who currently owns the NR19 hotel in Dereham, also known as Hill House and Wine Lodge, has been given planning permission to change the use of the building to a house of multiple occupancy.

Blue the dog was discovered abandoned in the grounds of the NR19 Hotel. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP - Credit: Archant

Breckland District Council had already given permission to privately let 11 of the rooms in the hotel.

Formerly, the council used the rooms to house the homeless.

A spokesperson said: "Breckland Council does not use this property to provide temporary accommodation support, though we have done so in the past.

Hotel NR19, in Dereham. The hotel was also known as Wine Lodge and Hill House Hotel in recent years. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"More recently, we have worked with the landlord to help signpost local people who we knew had a housing need to take up private tenancies within the property.

"The move to create private tenancies within the building means the landlord is required to obtain 'change of use' planning permission and our planning team are currently working with him to process this application."

The new application, approved by Breckland On December 14, allows the owner to rent out 14-18 more rooms within the former hotel to private tenants.

In the design and access statement, it read: "No building works are proposed with the application and the number of rooms in the building will remain as existing.

"The external appearance of the building will therefore remain unchanged."

Located on the junction with Theatre Street and Wellington Road, the house was built in the 17th century.

It was the former home of Sir John and Lady Ellenor Fenn who were both famed for their academic achievements.

Hotel NR19, in Dereham, is going under the hammer at Allsops auction. The hotel was also known at Wine Lodge and Hill House Hotel in recent years. Two blue plaques show the previous occupants of the house, Sir John and Lady Ellenor Fenn. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP - Credit: Archant

Mrs Fenn was recognised as one of the most important and innovative early advocates of child-centred education and moved into Hill House after her wedding in 1766.

Her husband, Sir John, was famed for transcribing, editing and publishing the Paston Letters, the largest collection of private correspondence and documents surviving from the Middle Ages.

Back in 2018, the hotel was sold at auction for £400,000 at Allsops latest residential sale on at The Cumberland Hotel, in London.