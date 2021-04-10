Gym owner set to open fourth site in Norfolk on April 12

Published: 10:00 AM April 10, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM April 10, 2021

Nathan Gostling, front, with his team of managers in his latest New Revolution (NR) gym, which is at Watton. From left, Scott Butters, Aaron Johnson, Vincent Willard and Jack Marshall. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A business owner who has been building his fitness empire in Norfolk is preparing to officially open his fourth gym on April 12.

New Revolution (NR) Health and Fitness Club, with sites in Wymondham, Attleborough and Dereham, are set to introduce a new site in Watton.

Nathan Gostling's latest New Revolution (NR) gym, which is at Watton. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Gym owner, Nathan Gostling, said despite a difficult year for the industry he has been determined to carry on growing his business.

The 31-year-old said: “It has been a difficult year but I couldn’t let Covid get in the way of my dreams and my ambition to grow.

“I really pushed for this new site and made sure I didn’t go backwards in that time period. Yes, we have lost members at our other gyms. But we have also used it as a great opportunity to review what we are doing.

You may also want to watch:

“Since lockdown we decided when we reopen on the April all of our gyms with be 24 hours, seven days a week.

“We have also upgraded our services, we have put new flooring in, new kit, we have done what we can so when our members return, they are coming back to better gyms with better facilities."

Nathan Gostling in his latest New Revolution (NR) gym, which is at Watton. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021





The new gym, on Norwich Road, is located in a large unit which includes a studio for classes, areas for cardio and strength training and an outdoor area.

But with restrictions still in place, indoor group classes will not start until May 17 - across all gyms.

Mr Gostling hopes the new opening times, 24 hours a day, will also give members the flexibility to come when they feel most comfortable and safe.

He added: “It has been a long time coming and people have been struggling. The industry is going to play a big part in getting people back healthy in their mind and body.

“As well as having that social interaction again.

“I hope that we have a good start, I can’t imagine queues outside the door but we are going to slowly encourage our members back - making sure Covid restrictions are in place and everybody is abiding by the rules.”

Nathan Gostling in the studio of his latest New Revolution (NR) gym, which is at Watton. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Now opening his fourth gym since starting his business in 2017, Mr Gostling said he has no plans to stop there and his long-term goal is to open 12 in towns across Norfolk.

Nathan Gostling celebrates his latest New Revolution (NR) gym, which is at Watton. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



