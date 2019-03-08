Cancellations and delays to Norwich rail users

There are delays and cancellations on trains to and from Norwich this morning. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

There are delays and cancellations on trains to and from Norwich this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The region's train operator Greater Anglia said the 9.17am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich will be cancelled due to a train fault.

You may also want to watch:

The 8.36am Norwich to Great Yarmouth train was also cancelled for the same reason, as was the 7.47am Lowestoft to Norwich service.

Meanwhile, the 7am Cambridge to Norwich service, which was due to arrive at 8.30am, was delayed by 10 minutes.

Greater Anglia said this was due to signal problems.