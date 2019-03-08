Search

Cancellations and delays to Norwich rail users

PUBLISHED: 07:42 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 15 July 2019

There are delays and cancellations on trains to and from Norwich this morning. Picture: Sonya Brown

There are delays and cancellations on trains to and from Norwich this morning. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

There are delays and cancellations on trains to and from Norwich this morning.

The region's train operator Greater Anglia said the 9.17am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich will be cancelled due to a train fault.

The 8.36am Norwich to Great Yarmouth train was also cancelled for the same reason, as was the 7.47am Lowestoft to Norwich service.

Meanwhile, the 7am Cambridge to Norwich service, which was due to arrive at 8.30am, was delayed by 10 minutes.

Greater Anglia said this was due to signal problems.

