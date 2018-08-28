Charity cash doubled for pupils supporting world’s poorest children

Students at Notre Dame Prep School, Norwich, collecting for Street Child UK. Photo: Street Child UK Archant

Pupils across the county have pulled together over the festive period to help children in other parts of the world access education.

Students at Notre Dame Prep School, Norwich, are on a fundraising mission for Street Child UK. Photo: Street Child UK Students at Notre Dame Prep School, Norwich, are on a fundraising mission for Street Child UK. Photo: Street Child UK

As part of Street Child UK’s Christmas appeal, students at various schools in Norfolk have been organising events to fundraise for the charity.

Having just celebrated its 10th birthday, the charity founded by Norwich father Tom Dannatt, launched its Count Me In campaign, which aims to provide practical support to children in some of the toughest parts of the world.

The Count Me In campaign is supported by the UK government’s Aid Match scheme, meaning the UK Government will match all public donations up to £2m before February 21 2019.

Notre Dame Prep School, Norwich, set a target of £1000 and elected 36 eager year five and six pupils to stand as ‘Street Child Pupil Ambassadors’.

Cringleford CE VA Primary School collecting for Street Child UK. Photo: Street Child UK Cringleford CE VA Primary School collecting for Street Child UK. Photo: Street Child UK

Over Christmas and New Year the mini fundraisers plan to organise a host of events with ideas including a pupil – parent football match, a young enterprise day and will record their own charity single.

The prep is due to link with a school in Sierra Leone, one of the poorest nations in the world today.

At Cringleford Primary School, Dragonfly Lane, pupils have been keen supporters of the charity for some time.

They organised various events throughout 2018 and used their Christmas production as an opportunity to collect for Street Child UK.

In April 2019, head teacher Neil Henry will run the London Marathon on the charity’s behalf and is currently training hard to complete the 26 mile dash.

A pupil lead campaign at Framlingham College in Woodbridge raised a whopping £1,339, which under the Aid Match scheme was doubled to £2,678.

Anna Lloyd, of Street Child UK, said: “It’s been incredible to see first hand how local efforts are making an enormous difference to the lives of some of world’s poorest children. When I visit schools here in the UK what strikes me most is how much pupils care and want to help. We really do live in a global village, and I’ve had the privilege of visiting some of the beneficiaries in Sierra Leone whose lives have been transformed by the generosity of fundraisers here in Norfolk.”