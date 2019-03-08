Search

East Anglia's catholic community shows solidarity after Notre Dame fire

PUBLISHED: 11:34 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 16 April 2019

East Anglia's Catholic community is standing in solidarity with French counterparts following a catastrophic fire which engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

East Anglia's Catholic community is standing in solidarity with French counterparts following a catastrophic fire which engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Following the devastating fire at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, Catholics across East Anglia are showing their solidarity with those involved.

The 850-year-old cathedral was engulfed by flames on Monday evening which brought down its spire and roof.

Bishop of East Anglia Alan Hopes said the tragedy was particularly poignant, coming as Christians prepare for the solemn celebration of the passion, death and resurrection of Christ.

“The prayers and thoughts of Catholics in East Anglia are with the people of France and those French citizens who live and worship in our diocese,” he said.

“This building has been a powerful symbol of the Christian faith not just in France but around the world and we all share in their sadness.”

The diocese has links with Notre Dame including the high school and independent prep school in Norwich and several parish churches named after Our Lady (Notre Dame).

