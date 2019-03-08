Search

'Crazy parking' note left on paramedic's windscreen as he treats casualty

PUBLISHED: 10:36 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 08 September 2019

The note left on a paramedic's car at an emergency scene Picture: NARS

The note left on a paramedic's car at an emergency scene Picture: NARS

A volunteer paramedic dealing with an emergency returned to his car to find a note complaining about his parking.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service - which supports emergency services with expertise at serious incidents - said the gesture was "completely unacceptable".

It came after one of its volunteers rushed to the aid of a person needing urgent treatment in the county.

The medic said: "After responding 18 miles under emergency conditions I had to park on a junction.

"It was not causing an obstruction and I fully accept this would not be an ideal place to routinely park however ther patient needed treatment from the ambulance crew, myself and a helicopter team.

"I didn't expect it to cause any issues bgut clearly it did and for that I aopologise. Please let me know where you live and when it's one of your locved ones in need of help I will ensure I park in a safer place. The give-away if you were wondering was the Paramedic sign in the window."

NARS vice chairman Ryan Warwick said: "It's unfortunately a reflection of our less-patient society." 

