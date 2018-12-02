Search

Norwich garden centre’s festive flower arranging events help towards fundraising target

02 December, 2018 - 11:15
Notcutts garden centre in Norwich has held two flower arranging events in aid of Age UK Norfolk. (L-R) Bryan Laxton (Notcutts board), Julian Herbert (Notcutts board), Caroline Notcutt (Notcutts board), Nicky Dulieu (Notcutts board), Hilary MacDonald (chief executive, Age UK Norfolk), Jeffrey Prosser (chair of trustees, Age UK Norfolk) and Nick Burrows (Notcutts board). Picture: Notcutts

Notcutts

A Norwich garden centre has been spreading festive cheer among the city’s green-fingered residents.

Notcutts welcomed more than 200 people to its two special charity flower arranging events in November.

The events at the centre in Daniels Road featured demonstrations from Andrew Grisewood and Jonathan Moseley and have so far raised more than £3,000 for its charity of the year, Age UK Norfolk.

Representatives from the charity spoke at one of the events about its work with older people in Norfolk.

Richard Greenacre, general manager at Notcutts in Norwich, said the centre is aiming to raise £10,000 for the charity. “It’s been a real pleasure to work with Age UK Norfolk and host our flower arranging events – which are always incredibly popular – in aid of the charity,” he said.

Hilary MacDonald, chief executive of Age UK Norfolk, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Notcutts for their hard work and fundraising efforts.”

