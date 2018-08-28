Search

Advanced search

‘Not all refs are bad’ - Chairman praises referee for quick thinking following nasty injury

PUBLISHED: 17:11 05 November 2018

The injury sustained by the Thetford Rovers player. Picture: Ed Sheridan

The injury sustained by the Thetford Rovers player. Picture: Ed Sheridan

Archant

A football referee has been thanked after he donated his match fee to an injured player after stopping a match due to the seriousness of an injury.

The injury sustained by the Thetford Rovers player. Picture: Ed SheridanThe injury sustained by the Thetford Rovers player. Picture: Ed Sheridan

Thetford Rovers were playing Elmswell when Jay Marsden and an Elmswell player came together in a nasty collision, leaving the Elmswell player was knocked unconscious, and Mr Marsden was left with a severe laceration on his forehead.

The incident happened during their game on Sunday, October 28.

Ed Sheridan, chairman of Thetford Rovers, said he was impressed by the reactions of the referee, Reg Barker, and his decision to stop the game as soon as the collision happened.

He said: “The referee halted the game and actioned the management and myself and told one of the spectators to call an ambulance and he abandoned the game.

“His quick thinking stopped it getting more serious.”

Mr Sheridan added: “He stayed until the ambulance arrived. Then the Elmswell player said he was okay but he was taken to hospital by his parents because he couldn’t remember he had been knocked out.

“We took Jay to West Suffolk hospital and a few days later we received a note in the post from Reg saying to Jay ‘get well soon’”

Not only did Mr Barker send a get well soon card, he also donated his match fee to the injured player.

Mr Sheridan said: “We just wanted to thank him for his quick thinking. He has been involved in local football for years.

“Referees give up their Sundays to help us out and to give his match fee to the player as a good will gesture just shows that not all referees are bad and that people’s quick responses can help others.”

Thetford Rovers play their home games at Euston Park and have two teams competing in Division One and Five South of the Anglian Combination League.

Do you have a story that you think would be of interest to the readers of the Thetford and Brandon Times? Email conor.matchett@archant.co.uk with all the information plus your contact details.

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast