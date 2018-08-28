‘Not all refs are bad’ - Chairman praises referee for quick thinking following nasty injury

The injury sustained by the Thetford Rovers player. Picture: Ed Sheridan

A football referee has been thanked after he donated his match fee to an injured player after stopping a match due to the seriousness of an injury.

The injury sustained by the Thetford Rovers player. Picture: Ed Sheridan The injury sustained by the Thetford Rovers player. Picture: Ed Sheridan

Thetford Rovers were playing Elmswell when Jay Marsden and an Elmswell player came together in a nasty collision, leaving the Elmswell player was knocked unconscious, and Mr Marsden was left with a severe laceration on his forehead.

The incident happened during their game on Sunday, October 28.

Ed Sheridan, chairman of Thetford Rovers, said he was impressed by the reactions of the referee, Reg Barker, and his decision to stop the game as soon as the collision happened.

He said: “The referee halted the game and actioned the management and myself and told one of the spectators to call an ambulance and he abandoned the game.

“His quick thinking stopped it getting more serious.”

Mr Sheridan added: “He stayed until the ambulance arrived. Then the Elmswell player said he was okay but he was taken to hospital by his parents because he couldn’t remember he had been knocked out.

“We took Jay to West Suffolk hospital and a few days later we received a note in the post from Reg saying to Jay ‘get well soon’”

Not only did Mr Barker send a get well soon card, he also donated his match fee to the injured player.

Mr Sheridan said: “We just wanted to thank him for his quick thinking. He has been involved in local football for years.

“Referees give up their Sundays to help us out and to give his match fee to the player as a good will gesture just shows that not all referees are bad and that people’s quick responses can help others.”

Thetford Rovers play their home games at Euston Park and have two teams competing in Division One and Five South of the Anglian Combination League.

