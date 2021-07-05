News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

School nostalgia: Photos from Norfolk sports days

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:00 PM July 5, 2021   
Year 7 girls hurdles race at Acle high school sports day.

Year 7 girls hurdles race at Acle high school sports day in 1999. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Whether you set school records or just enjoyed a day out of lessons enjoying the sunshine, sports days have always been an annual event in school timetables.

But as the lifting of coronavirus restrictions were delayed, this year many schools have been forced to cancel.

While sports days may not be able to go ahead, we have searched through our archives to look back at the summer-time event held in Norfolk schools over the years.

Melton Constable - jubilee sports day - youngsters take part in the egg and spoon race pic taken 9th

Melton Constable - jubilee sports day - youngsters take part in the egg and spoon race pic taken July 9, 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

Action from the girls 800m race during Acle high school sports day.

Action from the girls 800m race during Acle high school sports day in 1999. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Beccles school sports day in 1993.

Beccles school sports day in 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Thetford Grammar School sports day in 1993.

Thetford Grammar School sports day in 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Diss Junior School sports day in 1994.

Diss Junior School sports day in 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

SCHOOLS SPORTS DAY AT BECCLES MIDDLE SCHOOL IN 1992.

SCHOOLS SPORTS DAY AT BECCLES MIDDLE SCHOOL IN 1992. - Credit: ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2002.

Necton children taking part in the sack race at the school sports day June 24, 1991.

Necton children taking part in the sack race at the school sports day June 24, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. Picture: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. Picture: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. Picture: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. Picture: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. Picture: Archant Library

South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Diss High School sports day, July 1988. Picture: Archant Library

Diss High School sports day, July 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Diss High School sports day, July 1989. Picture: Archant Library

Diss High School sports day, July 1989. - Credit: Archant Library


You may also want to watch:

Nostalgic East
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Martin and Mark Hougham, with their two-year-old son Austin, at the Castle Inn in Bungay.

Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Vessel run aground.

Video

Family-of-six rescued from boat after it veered into reeds

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus