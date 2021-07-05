School nostalgia: Photos from Norfolk sports days

Whether you set school records or just enjoyed a day out of lessons enjoying the sunshine, sports days have always been an annual event in school timetables.
But as the lifting of coronavirus restrictions were delayed, this year many schools have been forced to cancel.
While sports days may not be able to go ahead, we have searched through our archives to look back at the summer-time event held in Norfolk schools over the years.
Melton Constable - jubilee sports day - youngsters take part in the egg and spoon race pic taken July 9, 1977.
- Credit: Archant Library
Action from the girls 800m race during Acle high school sports day in 1999.
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
Beccles school sports day in 1993.
- Credit: Archant Library
Thetford Grammar School sports day in 1993.
- Credit: Archant Library
Diss Junior School sports day in 1994.
- Credit: Archant Library
SCHOOLS SPORTS DAY AT BECCLES MIDDLE SCHOOL IN 1992.
- Credit: ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2002.
Necton children taking part in the sack race at the school sports day June 24, 1991.
- Credit: Archant Library
South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989.
- Credit: Archant Library
South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989.
- Credit: Archant Library
South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989.
- Credit: Archant Library
South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989.
- Credit: Archant Library
South Norfolk School Sports Day in Diss, 1989.
- Credit: Archant Library
Diss High School sports day, July 1988.
- Credit: Archant Library
Diss High School sports day, July 1989.
- Credit: Archant Library
