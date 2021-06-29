From Colman's to Caleys to Harmers - celebrating great Norfolk firms
Derek James
- Credit: Archant Library
It wasn’t so much a job…more a way of life where work and pleasure mixed.
A time when many people spent their entire working life at the same company.
The bond of friendship between those who were colleagues was strong and social clubs thrived.
Outings and events were popular the friendships forged in the factories, offices and shops would often last a lifetime and be passed down from one generation to the next.
Oh, and did you know some gentlemen at Colman’s had hairy chests and a handful at Woolworths in Norwich city centre were a dab-hand at ballet dancing?
You may also want to watch:
They certainly knew how to enjoy themselves in a different world to the one we live in today.
Think of buying a pair of shoes, There was a time when so many of them in our shops would have been made in Norwich.
Most Read
- 1 Missing man was found dead by police
- 2 'Early signs' third wave of Covid-19 is reaching Norfolk
- 3 Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
- 4 'A sterling character' - popular councillor and town crier died in fire
- 5 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
- 6 Man fined after fly-tipping children's toys and chair near bottle bank
- 7 Man taken to hospital after A47 rush hour accident near Blofield
- 8 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
- 9 112 homes set to be built in west Suffolk village
- 10 Why is a tank driving down a Norwich street?
This was an industry which was the heart and “sole” of the city. More than 10,000 people, around 15 per cent of the workforce, worked in the boot and shoe trade, in huge factories,
In 1972 they produced almost 10.8 million pairs of shoes and fashion boots which we described at the time as an “all-time record.”
In the city there were the engineering works such as Boulton & Paul, Barnards, and Mann Egerton where skilled employees made a huge range of goods over the decades – even aircraft in the early days – and the breweries of course.
And of course there was the world-famous Colman’s Carrow Works – a village - which treated its staff so well, at work and at home.
Not forgetting Caleys, which became Mackintosh’s, Rowntree Mackintosh and Nestle before closing in 1994.
Remember when the sweet smell of chocolate rose above the city?
One firm which often gets overlooked was Harmers, one of the largest privately owned clothing manufacturers in the country with factories at Norwich, Diss, Fakenham, Stradbroke, Syleham and Watton. It opened in 1825 and closed in 1990.
Times change….