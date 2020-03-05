Search

Advanced search

Video

Club's call for parents to stop 'swearing and shouting' at children's football matches

PUBLISHED: 07:12 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:12 05 March 2020

The Costessey Sports Club U9 Eagles team. Picture: Dan Henry

The Costessey Sports Club U9 Eagles team. Picture: Dan Henry

Dan Henry

Swearing and intimidating behaviour from parents at children's football matches is being tackled head-on with a new video.

Dan Henry, volunteer coach of the Costessey Sports Club U9 Eagles team with his sons Elliot, nine (left) and Dylan, 12. Picture: Dan HenryDan Henry, volunteer coach of the Costessey Sports Club U9 Eagles team with his sons Elliot, nine (left) and Dylan, 12. Picture: Dan Henry

In response to the problem, which impacts on grassroots clubs across Norfolk, the We Only Do Positive video was made by a Costessey Sports Club youth team to encourage parents, volunteer coaches and referees to think about their behaviour on the touchline and during games.

Ex-professional boxer Nathan Dale with his nine-year-old son Riley Dale. Picture: Nathan DaleEx-professional boxer Nathan Dale with his nine-year-old son Riley Dale. Picture: Nathan Dale

The video has attracted nearly 1,000 views on the club's YouTube channel and it features girls and boys aged eight to 13 from four youth teams who reveal how aggressive language and behaviour impacts them negatively.

James Watson, eight, from Costessey, who is a member of the Costessey Sports Club U9 Eagles team. Picture; Emma WatsonJames Watson, eight, from Costessey, who is a member of the Costessey Sports Club U9 Eagles team. Picture; Emma Watson

Film creator, Dan Henry, 40, who coaches the U9 Eagles team, said: "We want to make a difference. This type of behaviour should not be tolerated. Children who see it tend to go into their shell and not want the ball. It puts them off the game."

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFormer Norwich City player Cedric Anselin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An image of a young footballer in the Costessey Sports Club We Only Do Positive vdeo encouraging better behaviour from adults at grassroots youth matches. Picture: Dan HenryAn image of a young footballer in the Costessey Sports Club We Only Do Positive vdeo encouraging better behaviour from adults at grassroots youth matches. Picture: Dan Henry

MORE: Chafer grubs causing havoc for Costessey Sports Club



Former professional boxer Nathan Dale, 29, from Ellis Close in Sprowston, whose nine-year-old son Riley Dale plays for the U9 Eagles team, said: "There is more negative behaviour at youth football matches compared to boxing matches. You get parents swearing and shouting at the teams. Often parents are trying to live their dream through their children.

"You can encourage everybody on the team if they do something well. It is about being respectful."

Emma Watson, from Costessey, whose eight-year-old son James Watson plays for the U9 Eagles team, said: "At matches I have heard language that I would find inappropriate for my child. It makes me enjoy the game less. We are all role models for children and should be setting an example. It can be upsetting."

She has also witnessed intimidating behaviour from parents questioning referee decisions and her son said positive encouragement from parents during matches made him feel happy and play better.

Former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin said: "Grassroots football is not about winning. It is about children expressing themselves and having fun."

Ryan Jarvis, who plays for King's Lynn Town FC and coaches under 19s at Norwich City Football Club's Community Sports Foundation, said: "I think it's very important that parents watching their child's grassroots games create a positive and fun environment where the children can play with freedom to express themselves.

"A child playing football whilst hearing positive encouragement from the touch lines from all spectators is more likely to improve and ultimately enjoy the game they love.

"The video is a great idea to promote and raise awareness to parents and all spectators that aggressive and frustrated behaviour is detrimental towards the children.

"A respectful, positive and encouraging touchline manner will create a better environment for the players to enjoy the game."

Harry Diggens, from Norfolk FA, who is lead of #NorfolkFootballisPositive campaign, said: "Costessey Sports Club have carried out a fantastic piece of work. The video highlights the importance of the FA's We Only Do Positive Campaign."#

Most Read

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Farke reveals why he knew City would win FA Cup spot kick shoot out over Spurs

Tim Krul was Norwich City's spot kick hero at Tottenham in the FA Cup Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Greater Anglia opens new sidings at Norwich station

Greater Anglia has opened new sidings just outside Norwich station to help store its new trains when they’re not in service. Picture: Greater Anglia

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Club’s call for parents to stop ‘swearing and shouting’ at children’s football matches

The Costessey Sports Club U9 Eagles team. Picture: Dan Henry

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling FA Cup penalty shoot out win over Tottenham

Tim Krul is in the midst of the Norwich City celebrations after the Canaries' breathless FA Cup penalty shoot out win at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

‘It is just daft’ – Angry response to suggestion that UK doesn’t need farmers

Farmer John Collen, from Gisleham near Lowestoft, has dismissed a government adviser's suggestion that the UK doesn't need farmers. Picture: NFU
Drive 24