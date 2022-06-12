Norwich wrestler Paige announces WWE departure

Norwich-born wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis has announced her departure from WWE after more than a decade.

Better known by her ring name Paige, the grappler confirmed her departure in an emotional post on her social media channels.

Norwich wrestler Saraya pictured in 2010 with her brother Zak. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

She wrote: "July 7th will be my last day with WWE. I'm so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me.

"I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18-year-old British pale emo girl that didn't look like your average diva, giving me the change of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar."

Her meteoric rise was captured in the film Fighting With My Family, which was produced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and was partially filmed in Norfolk.

She enjoyed a glittering career with the American company, which saw her claim championship gold on three separate occasions.

Jack Lowden (left) stars as Zak Knight and Florence Pugh (right) stars as Paige in Fighting With My Family - Credit: Archant

However, a recurring neck injury has meant she has not appeared in the ring since December 2017.

She added: "I'm not saying I'll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again - wherever the return may be."