Norwich wrestler Paige announces WWE departure
- Credit: John Giamundo
Norwich-born wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis has announced her departure from WWE after more than a decade.
Better known by her ring name Paige, the grappler confirmed her departure in an emotional post on her social media channels.
She wrote: "July 7th will be my last day with WWE. I'm so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me.
"I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18-year-old British pale emo girl that didn't look like your average diva, giving me the change of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar."
Her meteoric rise was captured in the film Fighting With My Family, which was produced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and was partially filmed in Norfolk.
She enjoyed a glittering career with the American company, which saw her claim championship gold on three separate occasions.
However, a recurring neck injury has meant she has not appeared in the ring since December 2017.
She added: "I'm not saying I'll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again - wherever the return may be."