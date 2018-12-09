Norwich woman to donate chocolate boxes to charity for Christmas

Seven year-old Grace Russell and her nine-year-old sister Anna. PIC: Supplied by Marie Russell. Archant

A Norwich woman is celebrating after collecting piles of chocolate goods to distribute to a charity in time for Christmas.

Marie Russell has collected 124 chocolate items - including plenty of boxes of Celebrations and Heroes - as a fundraiser in time for the festive season.

The chocolates will be donated to the head office of charity Leeway, which supports those who have experienced, or are experiencing, domestic abuse.

They will then be donated to the seven refuges across the county, as well as the outreach families supported by the charity.

She thanked the community of Taverham and Drayton, as well as friends and family who had donated.

“A special thanks to Abbott’s of Taverham and the lovely Danny for being a collection point,” she said. “Also thank you to Norwich Probation Office and Ian Smith office supplies for their contributions.”

She said she was “overwhelmed” by the support.