Search

Advanced search

‘People say I can’t believe it’s vegan’ - Norwich teenager starts new cupcake business

PUBLISHED: 09:06 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 29 August 2020

Maisie Dunthorpe, 19, of I Can't Believe It's Vegan, making cupcakes. Picture: Maisie Dunthorpe

Maisie Dunthorpe, 19, of I Can't Believe It's Vegan, making cupcakes. Picture: Maisie Dunthorpe

Archant

A Norwich teenager is joining a growing number of home bakers whipping up a storm after launching her own vegan cupcake business.

Maisie Dunthorpe has started I Can't Believe It's Vegan, making vegan cupcakes. Picture: Maisie DunthorpeMaisie Dunthorpe has started I Can't Believe It's Vegan, making vegan cupcakes. Picture: Maisie Dunthorpe

Maisie Dunthorpe, 19, has used lockdown to pursue her passions of baking, crafts and pet sitting, to start not one, but three ventures.

Since becoming vegan last year, Miss Dunthorpe, from Norwich, has been adapting childhood recipes and has now started taking orders for her business, named I Can’t Believe It’s Vegan.

Inspired by the tips and tricks her mum Rosie taught her, Miss Dunthorpe has used the skills to start up her fledgling cupcake business.

Miss Dunthorpe said: “I wanted to show being vegan doesn’t just mean artificial flavours or sweet potato brownies, it can be just as tasty and just as good.

“The thing a lot of people say is ‘I can’t believe it’s vegan’ which shows that it can be delicious.”

Also during lockdown, the 19-year-old began offering Maisie’s Pet Care, a dog walking and pet sitting service which started when she saw a neighbour was looking for someone to look after her dog.

You may also want to watch:

After looking after Dottie the dog, she began advertising the service in the NR3 area and said it has taken off from there.

And if that was not enough, she runs an Etsy page selling macramé crafts and hangings.

She said: “I’m always busy, I’m pet sitting, making macramé or making cupcakes.

“I never really saw myself in a conventional job, it’s important to me that I can make a living out of my passions.

“It can be a lot but I’m well organised.”

She has also challenged herself to start making YouTube videos on vegan and cruelty free living, something she never thought she could do due to suffering with anxiety and panic attacks.

Miss Dunthorpe added: “Since I was a teenager I have suffered with anxiety and panic attacks which made going to school very difficult for me, in the end it got so bad I actually had to drop out and attend a school that specialised in young people’s mental health. It was called Red Balloon - they were fantastic.

“Along with my businesses this year I also decided to start making YouTube videos, I wanted to make videos since I was 11 but was very shy, it took me eight years to find the confidence to do it. My videos are based around vegan and cruelty free living.

“It’s a space where I can share my passion for beauty products and fashion. I do plan to make wellness and healthy living videos in the future too.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Cyclist suffers ‘extensive lacerations’ to neck after being garroted by rope

A 25-year-old man suffered extensive lacerations to his neck after rope was strung up at head height in Edinburgh Way, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

‘People say I can’t believe it’s vegan’ - Norwich teenager starts new cupcake business

Maisie Dunthorpe, 19, of I Can't Believe It's Vegan, making cupcakes. Picture: Maisie Dunthorpe

Call for council and traders to find resolution to ensure future of market

Downham Market Town Council has been criticised for its market safety measures. Picture: Sarah Hussain