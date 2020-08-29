‘People say I can’t believe it’s vegan’ - Norwich teenager starts new cupcake business

Maisie Dunthorpe, 19, of I Can't Believe It's Vegan, making cupcakes. Picture: Maisie Dunthorpe Archant

A Norwich teenager is joining a growing number of home bakers whipping up a storm after launching her own vegan cupcake business.

Maisie Dunthorpe has started I Can't Believe It's Vegan, making vegan cupcakes. Picture: Maisie Dunthorpe Maisie Dunthorpe has started I Can't Believe It's Vegan, making vegan cupcakes. Picture: Maisie Dunthorpe

Maisie Dunthorpe, 19, has used lockdown to pursue her passions of baking, crafts and pet sitting, to start not one, but three ventures.

Since becoming vegan last year, Miss Dunthorpe, from Norwich, has been adapting childhood recipes and has now started taking orders for her business, named I Can’t Believe It’s Vegan.

Inspired by the tips and tricks her mum Rosie taught her, Miss Dunthorpe has used the skills to start up her fledgling cupcake business.

Miss Dunthorpe said: “I wanted to show being vegan doesn’t just mean artificial flavours or sweet potato brownies, it can be just as tasty and just as good.

“The thing a lot of people say is ‘I can’t believe it’s vegan’ which shows that it can be delicious.”

Also during lockdown, the 19-year-old began offering Maisie’s Pet Care, a dog walking and pet sitting service which started when she saw a neighbour was looking for someone to look after her dog.

After looking after Dottie the dog, she began advertising the service in the NR3 area and said it has taken off from there.

And if that was not enough, she runs an Etsy page selling macramé crafts and hangings.

She said: “I’m always busy, I’m pet sitting, making macramé or making cupcakes.

“I never really saw myself in a conventional job, it’s important to me that I can make a living out of my passions.

“It can be a lot but I’m well organised.”

She has also challenged herself to start making YouTube videos on vegan and cruelty free living, something she never thought she could do due to suffering with anxiety and panic attacks.

Miss Dunthorpe added: “Since I was a teenager I have suffered with anxiety and panic attacks which made going to school very difficult for me, in the end it got so bad I actually had to drop out and attend a school that specialised in young people’s mental health. It was called Red Balloon - they were fantastic.

“Along with my businesses this year I also decided to start making YouTube videos, I wanted to make videos since I was 11 but was very shy, it took me eight years to find the confidence to do it. My videos are based around vegan and cruelty free living.

“It’s a space where I can share my passion for beauty products and fashion. I do plan to make wellness and healthy living videos in the future too.”