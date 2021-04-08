News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Association says sorry after persistent leaks 'ruin' family's mental health

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 6:00 AM April 8, 2021   
Tonya Hoyland and her son Alfie

Tonya Hoyland and her son Alfie are at the "end of their tether" over delays to leak repair works promised by Broadland Housing Association - Credit: Tonya Hoyland

A clinically vulnerable woman has criticised a housing association for "using Covid as an excuse" after unrepaired leaks, bubbling floors and wet furniture turned her disabled son into a "nervous wreck".

Broadland Housing Association has apologised to 54-year-old Tonya Hoyland following delays in repairing faults at the property she shares with her disabled son.

But Ms Holyand has hit out at the organisation, saying it had pushed her to the end of her tether.

leak in bathroom at Broadland Housing Association

The tap in Ms Hoyland's bathroom was leaking for weeks before the problem was sorted - Credit: Tonya Hoyland

According to the tenant, a leak in the bathroom that appeared at the beginning of February rendered the floor uneven and medically unsuitable for use by either Ms Hoyland or her son.

She said: "My son has epilepsy, learning difficulties and mobility issues. Standing on that bathroom floor felt like an Alton Towers ride.

You may also want to watch:

"It was so saturated with water my son and I kept falling over.

"My boy would just sit and stare at the ceiling downstairs watching the water drip through. He was scared to wash in case it flooded the whole house."

A puddle formed in Ms Hoyland's bathroom on account of the leak

A puddle formed in Ms Hoyland's bathroom on account of the leak - Credit: Tonya Hoyland

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
  2. 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  3. 3 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
  1. 4 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  2. 5 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  3. 6 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
  4. 7 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
  5. 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
  6. 9 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
  7. 10 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views

She reported the issue to Broadland Housing which replaced the floor in the bathroom on February 19, but only repaired the leak itself on March 19 - five weeks after her initial report.

A Broadland Housing Association spokesman said they had apologised to Ms Hoyland for her distress but that during lockdown were only able to carrying out "emergency repairs" to comply with government guidelines.

"This was an emergency repair so we attended as quickly as we could," they said.

Ms Hoyland, however, said it was not good enough to "use Covid as an excuse".

"It took them over six weeks and the job still isn't done", she explained. "They've ruined my chair and my carpet and they've ruined our mental health.

"There's another leak now which I've been told won't be repaired until April 16. It's ridiculous."

Damp sofa in Broadland Housing Association

The downstairs sofa ended up getting soaked because of the leak and now needs to be cleaned, which Ms Hoyland would like Broadland Housing Association to pay for - Credit: Tonya Hoyland

On Easter Saturday, the association's contractors ended up cutting three holes in her sitting room ceiling to locate the source of the second leak.

An association spokesman said once all the repairs had been carried out they would visit Ms Hoyland to check she was happy, and were willing to discuss any potential compensation for her damaged carpet and furniture.

But Ms Hoyland said: "I have no faith in them anymore. All of it is just making me ill."

holes in Ms Hoyland's ceiling

On Easter Saturday, contractors came to Ms Hoyland's house and ended up cutting holes in her ceiling to try and locate the source of the second leak. They still haven't been repaired - Credit: Tonya Hoyland


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus