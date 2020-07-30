Search

Advanced search

Mum’s emotional speeding plea after beloved cat is killed in hit and run

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 July 2020

Heather Neal and her daughter, Hollie, want to raise awareness around speed in Norwich after their cat was killed in a hit and run. Picture: Heather Neal

Heather Neal and her daughter, Hollie, want to raise awareness around speed in Norwich after their cat was killed in a hit and run. Picture: Heather Neal

Archant

A mum whose beloved cat was killed in a hit and run has called for action to cut speeding in her neighbourhood.

Heather Neal would like the speed to be reduced on Chestnut Avenue in Spixworth after the death of Sooty the cat. Picture: Heather NealHeather Neal would like the speed to be reduced on Chestnut Avenue in Spixworth after the death of Sooty the cat. Picture: Heather Neal

On Monday, Sooty, an 11-year-old rescue cat, was found unresponsive just metres from his home on Chestnut Avenue in Spixworth after being hit by a car.

His owners Heather Neal and her daughter Hollie, 21, were heartbroken to put him down, on the advice of vets, when they learnt the news while on holiday in the Lake District.

Sooty the cat was killed by a driver on Chestnut Avenue in Spixworht. Picture: Heather NealSooty the cat was killed by a driver on Chestnut Avenue in Spixworht. Picture: Heather Neal

Ms Neal, 43, said: “It was a complete shock when we got the call from the vets and we were both distraught.

“We were told he was left in a very bad way with a serious head injury and it would be kinder to put him to sleep.

Heather Neal, from Spixworth, with her daughter, Hollie. Picture: Heather NealHeather Neal, from Spixworth, with her daughter, Hollie. Picture: Heather Neal

“The person who did it must have been callous as they just left him in the middle of the road and drove off. Shame on them.

You may also want to watch:

“I also can’t believe that someone would have been going fast enough in the area, and when the vets first told me I assumed it must have been elsewhere.

“It is a quiet, residential area and it is a close, not a through road, so they must have been driving dangerously.”

As a result, Ms Neal, who works for Norfolk and Suffolk Police, believes the speed limit on the street should drop from 30mph to 20mph and speed bumps and signs should be considered.

She added: “My main concern is that it won’t be a cat next time - it will be a child. As hard as it was to lose a cat, it would be devastating to lose a child.

“I’ve seen dangerous driving here before. The problem is people aren’t slowing down and treat it as a normal road.

Ms Neal has published a post on a Facebook group warning about the dangerous of speeding drivers in the area and said she had been “overwhelmed” by the response.

She added: “It has generated a lot of interest from people in the area, which was very humbling, with lots of people raising concern about speeding drivers and the speed limit.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “It is unfortunate that a small number of drivers may be driving inappropriately in this residential area, this would be a matter for police enforcement. The current level of speed restriction is in line with our speed management strategy.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Mercedes driver who died after crashing into pond was more than four times over drink-drive limit

Stephen Jennions, who died after a crash on the B1172 in Suton on February 3, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk treasure hunters discover more than 6,500 items in just one year

A treasure emerges: The stunning Anglo-Saxon pendant emerges from the Norfolk mud. Picture: Tom Lucking.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke factor was a huge draw for City new boy

Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Everton Picture: Norwich City FC

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Beach huts not Benidorm: Holidaymakers book up at home rather than abroad

Beach Hut owners Sue Potts and Stuart Richardson Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Full steam ahead for railway as it prepares to welcome passengers back this weekend

Bure Valley Railway. Picture: Bure Valley Railway