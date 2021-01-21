'I am heartbroken' - Woman's two cats killed by 'reckless' drivers

Published: 5:30 AM January 21, 2021 Updated: 6:28 AM January 21, 2021

Rebecca Crawford has lost her two cats, Caesar and Cleo, due to reckless drivers along Denmark Road. - Credit: Google Streetview/Rebecca Crawford

A woman from Norwich has told of her heartbreak of losing both of her cats in the space of two months due to "reckless" drivers ignoring speed limits.

Rebecca Crawford has lived on Denmark Road for more than five years and said the 20mph speed limit is being "completely ignored".

The 32-year-old has now launched a petition calling for Norfolk County Council to install speed bumps on the road.

"I have always been extremely worried about the road. Many use it as a through road going both ways and it is a danger zone," she said.

"In the last two months, I have lost two cats due to reckless drivers on Denmark Road and I am heartbroken. At around 5pm on January 18, I found my cat, Caesar, in the middle of the road.

"A passer-by saw the driver speeding down the road, hit Caesar and continue without stopping."

She added: "They were rescue cats and it was obvious that they needed the outdoors.

"I understand the road is busy as that is what comes with living in the city but that is no excuse for speeding."

Following the incidents of losing both cats, Miss Crawford has started a petition for Norfolk County Council to install speed bumps along the road.

The aim of the petition is to create a safe and liveable community. The petition states: "Many cats have been killed on this road and it is only a matter of time before it is a person."

Miss Crawford said: "I have a four month old and she will grow up on this road. It worries me that as she grows up, she will be walking along this road to school.

"The cars parked on both sides of the road also hinders visibility when crossing, so the speeding cars are even more dangerous".

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “A number of measures can often be considered to help improve road safety where evidence suggests that this is required in a particular location, ranging from physical measures to targeted enforcement action. We carefully consider all petitions submitted to us following our standard petitions policy.”