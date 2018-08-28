Norwich woman is named a finalist in Miss Voluptuous UK 2019 competition

Becky Myhill, who is a finalist in the Miss Voluptuous UK competition. Photo: Stephen Wightman Archant

A 25-year-old Norwich woman has been named a finalist in the UK Miss Voluptuous 2019 competition.

The contest, in its third year, is a celebration of curvaceous women around the UK.

Becky Myhill, who has lived in Norwich all her life, applied to enter the competition after watching the Netflix film Dumplin’.

The film, which stars Jennifer Aniston, tells the story of a plus-size teenage girl who follows in her mother’s former beauty queen steps to enter a pageant.

Miss Myhill said she filled in an application late at night, and was “very surprised” to get a response.

The 25-year-old, who previously worked in hospitality but is currently training to be an accountant, has decided to support mental health and the LGBTQ+ communities as her two chosen platforms.

She said: “It’s so fantastic to be around curvaceous women like myself, and to feel that just because you’re not stick thin and conventional to do something like this.

“I’ve been raising money since the start of the year and feel so good helping people and look forward to the lead up of the pageant.”

The final will be held in Cambridgeshire over September 28 and 29.

Miss Myhill has set up an email account for anyone who needs someone to talk to at talktomemissy@hotmail.com