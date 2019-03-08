Search

'She gets her hair done every Friday' - Norwich woman celebrates 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 15:02 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 23 May 2019

Ruby Cubitt celebrated her 100th birthday. Picture: Sharon Betts

Ruby Cubitt celebrated her 100th birthday. Picture: Sharon Betts

Sharon Betts

Despite being 100 years old, Ruby Cubitt is never seen without her hair done and regularly visits her local community centre every week.

Ms Cubitt, from West Earlham, in Norwich, celebrated her 100th birthday at the Belvedere Community Centre on Wednesday, a few days earlier than her actual birthday on May 24.

Her granddaughter Sarah Boast said Ms Cubitt lives independently and visits the centre every Wednesday to have lunch with her friends, adding: "She gets her hair done every Friday on Dereham Road."

Ms Cubitt worked in the ammunition factory Laurence Scott, in Hardy Road, during the Second World War and later worked as a cleaner for the University of Anglia.

"My stepdad is a singer and my nanny is out until one in the morning watching him sing at places," said Ms Boast. "She always gets up and dances to Penny Arcade.

"She has been an absolute diamond to everyone in the family, she's brilliant."

