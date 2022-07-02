News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Niece pledges 10,000 steps a day after uncle's 'bombshell' brain tumour

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:00 PM July 2, 2022
Fiona Hall, from Poringland, has committed to walk 10,000 steps a day to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research - Credit: Fiona Hall

As her uncle starts receiving end-of-life care, one Norfolk woman is undertaking a month-long fundraising effort to help tackle brain tumours.

Fiona Hall, from Poringland, is undertaking 10,000 steps a day to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Her uncle, John King, a retired roofer from Dereham, is the source of her inspiration.

Mr King is receiving palliative care having been diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in February.

The 71-year-old had been suffering from blurred vision and headaches and was awaiting a second cataract surgery when he received his shock diagnosis.

Now he is receiving end-of-life care just months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Fiona Hall, from Poringland, with her daughter Charlotte - Credit: Fiona Hall

Ms Hall, who works as a cleaner, said her uncle had been out for a meal with her auntie and woke up that night with a terrible headache.

Within two days he’d been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“He’s such a lovely man, someone who’d do anything for anyone,” she said.

“He’s always happy to help and would think nothing of roofing someone’s shed or going to town to get them something.

“What he’s been through really makes you re-evaluate things. Everything was perfect in January and a few months later we got this bombshell and everyone’s lives have been changed.

“To suddenly be told you’re dying and have months or weeks to live is mind-blowing. How does anyone deal with that?”

Fiona Hall, from Poringland, works as a cleaner - Credit: Fiona Hall

Mr King, who has two daughters, a son and two stepchildren, underwent a craniotomy in April but his health has continued to decline, prompting the mum of three to focus on raising vital funds for research.

“I can’t believe how many people are affected by brain tumours,” she added.

“My fundraiser won’t save my uncle but if it can help stop other people going through it then it’ll be worth it."

Ms Hall believes on a day of cleaning two homes she probably averages around 2,000 steps - and believes this will be a big challenge for her.

Her plans involve going for walks around her village first thing, and another after work to make up any steps she has left.

On weekends, she will walk across the region, such as the Roman site in Caister-on-Sea, and Whitlingham Country Park, near the Norfolk Broads.

To support Fiona’s fundraising, visit gofundme.com/f/kaw72x-brain-tumour-research.

