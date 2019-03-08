Search

Norwich woman celebrates 105th birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 15 July 2019

Doris Keating celebrating her 105th birthday with her family. Supplied by: NNAB

Doris Keating celebrating her 105th birthday with her family. Supplied by: NNAB

Archant

A Norfolk great grandmother has celebrated her 105th birthday.

Doris Keating's birthday cake. Supplied by: NNABDoris Keating's birthday cake. Supplied by: NNAB

Doris Keating was born in Tamworth in Staffordshire in 1914 - just a few weeks before the First World War broke out.

She is now the oldest resident at Thomas Tawell House, a care home in Norwich run by the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind, where the birthday celebrations took place.

Along with family - Mrs Keating has two children, three grandchildren and eight grandchildren - the occasion was marked by a second telegram from The Queen.

Mrs Keating will now receive a birthday telegram every year from The Queen.

Amanda Skinner, manager at Thomas Tawell House, said: "Despite her advanced years, Doris has an active mind and a lovely sense of humour, and we are delighted to be celebrating her birthday.

Mrs Keating worked in the Civil Service and as a teacher before moving to Norwich at the age of 101.

