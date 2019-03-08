Norwich woman celebrates 105th birthday
PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 15 July 2019
A Norfolk great grandmother has celebrated her 105th birthday.
Doris Keating was born in Tamworth in Staffordshire in 1914 - just a few weeks before the First World War broke out.
She is now the oldest resident at Thomas Tawell House, a care home in Norwich run by the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind, where the birthday celebrations took place.
Along with family - Mrs Keating has two children, three grandchildren and eight grandchildren - the occasion was marked by a second telegram from The Queen.
Mrs Keating will now receive a birthday telegram every year from The Queen.
Amanda Skinner, manager at Thomas Tawell House, said: "Despite her advanced years, Doris has an active mind and a lovely sense of humour, and we are delighted to be celebrating her birthday.
Mrs Keating worked in the Civil Service and as a teacher before moving to Norwich at the age of 101.