News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich fans face drinking dilemma with Arsenal away pub closed

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:07 PM September 10, 2021   
Norwich City fans standing in Lower Barclay Stand.

Norwich City fans standing in Lower Barclay Stand. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City fans travelling to Arsenal for tomorrow's match are facing a drinking dilemma, as a pub designated for away fans is closed.

Drayton Park, where Canaries fans enjoyed pre-match drinks prior to away trips in the 2017 Carabao Cup fourth round and 2019/20 Premier League season, on the south-east corner of the Emirates Stadium is temporarily closed meaning city fans will have to look elsewhere for a pint.

Local police have advised fans to drink before arriving at the ground, as all remaining pubs will only be welcoming home fans.

Officers suggest fans drink around Liverpool Street Station, as the Twelve Pins at Finsbury Park, where Norwich fans have previously visited for away games in the capital will not be welcoming Norwich fans.

One potential pre-match drinking spot for Canaries fans could also be The Old Red Lion in Angel, where the Capital Canaries fan group is based.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo of the Old Hall Inn at Sea Palling, when it was operating as a pub. 

Council investigates village sex club after complaints

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Cocktails at Estabulo in Norwich

New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

Man in 20s among seven patient deaths with Covid in last fortnight

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Blofield junction resurfacing diversion

A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon