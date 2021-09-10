Norwich fans face drinking dilemma with Arsenal away pub closed

Published: 5:07 PM September 10, 2021

Norwich City fans travelling to Arsenal for tomorrow's match are facing a drinking dilemma, as a pub designated for away fans is closed.

Drayton Park, where Canaries fans enjoyed pre-match drinks prior to away trips in the 2017 Carabao Cup fourth round and 2019/20 Premier League season, on the south-east corner of the Emirates Stadium is temporarily closed meaning city fans will have to look elsewhere for a pint.

Local police have advised fans to drink before arriving at the ground, as all remaining pubs will only be welcoming home fans.

Officers suggest fans drink around Liverpool Street Station, as the Twelve Pins at Finsbury Park, where Norwich fans have previously visited for away games in the capital will not be welcoming Norwich fans.

One potential pre-match drinking spot for Canaries fans could also be The Old Red Lion in Angel, where the Capital Canaries fan group is based.