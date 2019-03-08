Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

A customer at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich claims staff wrote an offensive message inside her napkin.

Liv Hope, 23, from Peterborough, was visiting the city with her boyfriend Nathan as her friend Zoe has recently moved to the city.

After a night out in the city on Saturday, the trio decided to visit Wetherspoons on Sunday morning and ordered 20 minutes before the kitchen stopped serving breakfast.

Miss Hope’s order of Eggs Benedict with extra hash browns was served to her with a napkin and when she opened it up she was shocked to find a rude message inside.

A spokesman for Wetherspoons said that the manager of the branch is currently investigating the incident.

Miss Hope, who works in a sex shop, thinks the message was left by staff who were angry they had ordered food near the end of breakfast service.

Miss Hope said: “I was a little bit hungover and had a sore head so we went to Wetherspoons and sat down very quietly.

“They stop serving at 12pm and we ordered at 11.40pm and did two separate orders on the app with my eggs and Nathan’s full English on one and Zoe’s pancakes with bacon on another.

“Pretty much instantaneously a member of staff came with our drinks and briskly put the cutlery down and I thanked her but she didn’t say anything but I didn’t think much of it.

“When the breakfast came I opened up my napkin and an offensive message was written inside.

“At first we were shocked and Zoe was really angry so I went to go and speak to the manager as I’m the nicest of the three and didn’t want to make a scene.”

When Miss Hope told a manager about what had happened, she claims he seemed “disinterested” and offered her another napkin.

After leaving the restaurant, Miss Hope contacted Wetherspoons’ head office and still hasn’t received a response.

Miss Hope added: “He didn’t offer us any drinks or anything, at least an apology would be nice.

“It made me feel really upset as it is the most offensive thing they could have written.”

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The manager at the pub is investigating how this happened and is treating the matter seriously.

“We apologise to the customer concerned.

“We expect the highest standards from our staff at all times, and we will not tolerate such behaviour.”