Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

PUBLISHED: 15:56 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 20 March 2019

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Archant

A customer at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich claims staff wrote an offensive message inside her napkin.

Liv was handed the napkin with the breakfast she ordered from The Bell Hotel in Norwich Credit: Liv HopeLiv was handed the napkin with the breakfast she ordered from The Bell Hotel in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Liv Hope, 23, from Peterborough, was visiting the city with her boyfriend Nathan as her friend Zoe has recently moved to the city.

After a night out in the city on Saturday, the trio decided to visit Wetherspoons on Sunday morning and ordered 20 minutes before the kitchen stopped serving breakfast.

Miss Hope’s order of Eggs Benedict with extra hash browns was served to her with a napkin and when she opened it up she was shocked to find a rude message inside.

A spokesman for Wetherspoons said that the manager of the branch is currently investigating the incident.

Miss Hope, who works in a sex shop, thinks the message was left by staff who were angry they had ordered food near the end of breakfast service.

Miss Hope said: “I was a little bit hungover and had a sore head so we went to Wetherspoons and sat down very quietly.

“They stop serving at 12pm and we ordered at 11.40pm and did two separate orders on the app with my eggs and Nathan’s full English on one and Zoe’s pancakes with bacon on another.

“Pretty much instantaneously a member of staff came with our drinks and briskly put the cutlery down and I thanked her but she didn’t say anything but I didn’t think much of it.

Bell Hotel Norwich Credit: ArchantBell Hotel Norwich Credit: Archant

“When the breakfast came I opened up my napkin and an offensive message was written inside.

“At first we were shocked and Zoe was really angry so I went to go and speak to the manager as I’m the nicest of the three and didn’t want to make a scene.”

When Miss Hope told a manager about what had happened, she claims he seemed “disinterested” and offered her another napkin.

After leaving the restaurant, Miss Hope contacted Wetherspoons’ head office and still hasn’t received a response.

Miss Hope added: “He didn’t offer us any drinks or anything, at least an apology would be nice.

“It made me feel really upset as it is the most offensive thing they could have written.”

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The manager at the pub is investigating how this happened and is treating the matter seriously.

“We apologise to the customer concerned.

“We expect the highest standards from our staff at all times, and we will not tolerate such behaviour.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Person airlifted to hospital after fire at Banham Poultry

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists