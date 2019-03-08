Search


What do you remember about the Norwich v West Ham FA Cup quarter final in 1989?

PUBLISHED: 15:43 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 18 March 2019

Carrow Road goes wild as Norwich City defeat West Ham 3-1 on March 22 1989 in the FA Cup quarter final Picture: Archant

Carrow Road goes wild as Norwich City defeat West Ham 3-1 on March 22 1989 in the FA Cup quarter final Picture: Archant

Archant

An invasion of inflatable canaries and a full house of fired-up fans greeted Norwich City and West Ham United on March 23 1989 as they faced off for an FA Cup semi-final spot.

It was one of those memorable Carrow Road nights.

Can you believe it is 30 years ago this week? And can you remember much about it?

Have a go at our fun picture quiz, which tests your knowledge of the Canaries and the Hammers.

