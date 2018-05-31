Search

Norwich cinema will not show gang film after brawl at screening

PUBLISHED: 08:34 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 25 November 2019

Vue Cinema in Norwich will not be showing critically acclaimed gang film Blue Story following a brawl outside another Vue branch in Birmingham after a screening.

Vue Cinema in Norwich will not be showing critically acclaimed gang film Blue Story following a brawl outside another Vue branch in Birmingham after a screening.

A Norwich cinema will not be showing critically acclaimed gang film Blue Story after several police officers were injured in a disturbance following a screening.

Writer and director Andrew Onwubolu, known as Rapman, the director of Blue Story has said the gang film is about Writer and director Andrew Onwubolu, known as Rapman, the director of Blue Story has said the gang film is about "love not violence", after seven police officers were injured in a disturbance at a screening. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Directed by Andrew Onwubolu, the film has been labelled "important" for its portrayal of gang culture in London and has received rave reviews.

However, major cinema chain Vue has announced it will stop screening the film after a disturbance outside one of its outlets on Saturday evening.

Seven police officers were injured after being called to Star City in Birmingham, following reports of youths with machetes. Five teenagers were arrested including a 13-year-old girl.

After the incident Vue Cinemas, which has an outlet in Castle Quarter in Norwich, confirmed that Blue Story will no longer be showing in any of its 91 outlets in the UK and Ireland.

On Sunday afternoon a pre-recorded message on the Vue customer service line said: "We regret that we will no longer be screening the film Blue Story at any of our venues."

Although the film was still listed on the company's website, when attempting to book tickets online, customers were met with an error message.

A Vue spokesman confirmed a decision was made to remove the film, adding: "The safety and welfare of our customers and staff is always our first priority."

Odeon in Norwich's Riverside retail park will still be showing Blue Story, as will Cineworld branches in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds and The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Following the events at Star City in Birmingham Mr Onwubolu, known as Rapman, described the incident as "truly unfortunate" and said he hoped it was not an "indictment" of the film.

