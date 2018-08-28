Video

Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire. Channel 5

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole has been crowned the winner of the last ever series of Big Brother.

The 19-year-old burst into tears as his name was called out by host Emma Willis during tonight’s finale.

He went into the final as the bookies’ favourite to win, and after a public vote he was named the winner of the 19th series of the Channel 5 reality show.

Cameron, who came out as gay for the first time on TV, was one of 14 contestants to enter the Big Brother house for the final series.

After 53 days on the show, he took home the top prize of £100,000 after making it to the final two alongside 26-year-old Akeem Griffiths.

Sitting down to speak to presenter Emma Willis, Cameron appeared stunned by his win as he admitted he never thought he would win. “I am completely and utterly shell-shocked,” said the self-confessed super fan, who is the show’s youngest winner.

Monday night’s final started with a montage of some of the highlights and best-known housemates since the programme began in 2000, including first winner Craig Philips and the late Jade Goody.

Addressing the crowd, an emotional-looking Emma said: “Big Brother entered our lives in the year 2000 before iPods, smartphones, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

“It brought real people from all walks of life into our homes every single night and created a whole new genre of TV that changed popular culture forever.”

Ratings have declined over the years and in September this year it was announced that the 19th series would be the last.

Former host Davina McCall commented ahead of the finale.

The presenter, 51, who hosted 11 series of the show between 2000 and 2010, posted a video on Twitter from Manchester where she is filming Channel 4 game show The £100K Drop.

She said: “I really wanted to come by and say hello but I just wanted to say good luck Emma. You are amazing and brilliant. Good luck Rylan. I know it’s going to be very emotional. I hope you have a great night.

“Good luck to all the crew who work so hard on the show. I know it is going to be hard tonight but I’m sending you so much love.”

The final of the first series broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 attracted 9.45 million viewers but the last episode of the most recent series, broadcast by Channel 5 in 2017, was watched by just 1.11 million.