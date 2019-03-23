Norwich vegan bodybuilder signs deal with The Rock’s talent agency

A vegan bodybuilder from Norwich, known as the Hench Herbivore, has signed a deal with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s talent agency,

Paul Kerton, aged 45 from Old Catton, has signed to agency Studio71 which has worked with Johnson’s Seven Bucks Digital Studios on its YouTube series Lifeline.

The global media company, which has seven billion monthly views on its content, manages 1,300 YouTube channels worldwide and over 100 UK influencers.

Mr Kerton has over 36,000 subscribers on his channel where he shares personal training and nutrition videos and his celebrity fans include former Norwich City captain Russell Martin.

Mr Kerton first became vegan eight years ago after his partner Gemma Nichols suffered from a thyroid condition and she was looking at how nutrition could help treat her and he was looking for ways he could develop muscle growth.

I've just signed a deal with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's talent agency, Studio71! They also have several multimillion-subscriber YouTube channels under their wing, so very excited to see where this will take me (and veganism)! pic.twitter.com/ag0I2YIWBh — Paul Kerton (@HenchHerbivore) March 21, 2019

Mr Kerton said: “I was eating more animal products than anyone I’ve ever met and would have 10 kilos of chicken breast a week, 42 pints of milk, lots of tuna, eggs, dates and whey protein tubs.

“I decided to go vegan and to my surprise it boosted my sports performance and has had many health benefits.”

Mr Kerton started training to be a bodybuilder 30 years ago as he felt insecure but now feels more self-assured than ever.

He also says he never feels hungry and can eat more food on a plant-based diet with plenty of peas, lentils, wholegrains, fruits and vegetables.

Mr Kerton was first approached by the team at Studio71 in January who wanted to discuss a commercial partnership with him and said they could help his channel earn and get big brand deals and he signed with them on Thursday.

He added: “I used to feel I had to be big and tough and have grown out of it now and I got bored of being a bodybuilder for a while.

“But then people started giving me respect for being a vegan bodybuilder and asking how I got so big and I thought if I can show how strong I am I can help others find veganism.

“It is my dream to work full-time on YouTube and this was the push I needed.”