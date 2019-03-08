Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

PUBLISHED: 08:52 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 19 March 2019

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Residents are being “held hostage” in their homes as cars use their street to escape hospital parking charges, residents claim.

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella WilkinsonKate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Homes owners on Unthank Road in Norwich say if they move their car they will not have a space until 7.30pm.

They say it is because Colman Community Hospital has introduced parking charges leaving staff and patients dodging the charge by parking down the road.

Resident Kate Slapp is a doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. She has to pay for parking when she works and does not think it is fair.

Dr Slapp said: “The Community Hospital has introduced a charging and restricted parking system within its hospital grounds and as result has turned our street into an extended car park.

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella WilkinsonKate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“We had no warning, there was no local discussion, we simply began to notice that our street was incredibly busy and popular.”

Mark Page, assistant director of estates and facilities at Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCHC), said that the parking charges were brought in to allow patients to walk around the site as cars were parking across pavements.

He said: “Colman Hospital hosts amputee and neurological rehabilitation services, among others, so patient mobility is often severely compromised, with many reliant on wheelchairs and walking aids.

“We observed that members of the public, as well as staff and patients accessing other local services, were parking on the site. In addition to our own staff this was reducing capacity for patients and visitors.”

But Dr Slapp says that residents have stopped using their cars.

Dr Slapp added: “If we use our cars in the day we lose our space until the evening. We all admit to not using our cars and being held hostage to a precious parking space.

“We try to block spaces with bins, we put notes on their windscreens, we glare at them, we speak to them.

“I would describe our street as one in stress with the problem.

“I have lived here for many years and have always tolerated the odd car as the price we pay to keep The Colman site green.”

Mr Page added that staff and patients are being reminded that other NCHC parking spaces are available at nearby sites.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Father-of-two killed in head-on crash with lorry on wrong side of road, court told

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

Multiplex cinema and hotel vision for car park

The former Battery Green multi storey car park in Lowestoft prior to its closure. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich bar to host The Voice UK audtions

The Voice UK coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am. (C) ITV Plc.

Balaclava-clad raiders threaten homeowner and steal 65-inch TV before fleeing in taxi

Police have launched as appeal for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Kensington Place, Norwich. Picture Google.

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Will this be the next retailer to quit Norwich?

Bonmarche has said it has seen significantly weaker trading since the start of the month.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists