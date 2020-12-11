University's tribute to truly valued student who died in flat

Published: 12:24 PM December 11, 2020

A university has paid tribute to a "truly valued" student who died earlier this month.

Tobi Stevens, a student at Norwich University of the Arts, died on Friday, December 4, at her flat on New Mills Yard in the city.

Born in Oxford before moving to Norwich to study, Miss Stevens was 19 years old when she died.

Angela Robson, NUA's deputy vice-chancellor, said: "Everyone at NUA has been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Tobi.

Angela Robson, deputy vice chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts - Credit: NUA

"Tobi was truly valued as a student, whose work showed talent and promise, and who was well respected by the course team.

"We have been offering counselling and support to all those who have needed help in recent days with their wellbeing.

"Our heartfelt sympathy is with Tobi's closest friends and family."

An inquest into her death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, December 11 and was adjourned until April 26, 2021.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.