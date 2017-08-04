Video

Student recreates Norwich Playhouse bar on Sims

NUA student Hannah Wilkinson has created the Norwich Playhouse on Sims to beat boredom while stuck indoors due to coronavirus Credit: Hannah Wilkinson Archant

We are all missing our favourite haunts at the moment, but a Norwich student has brought her favourite bar into her house by creating it on computer game Sims.

Hannah Wilkinson, 22, is a third year fine art student at Norwich University of the Arts and regularly goes to the Playhouse bar, which is attached to the theatre, with her mates.

But when coronavirus forced the closure of the university and venues across the UK, Miss Wilkinson went back to her family home in Bury St Edmunds and was left missing her favourite bar.

Miss Wilkinson said: “I was talking with my friends and we thought it would be interesting to think about the places we’d normally go and make them on Sims, which I’ve played ever since they created the first one.

“It took me two or three hours and wasn’t that difficult, though there were limitations in terms of scale, and then I posted it on Instagram and the Playhouse approached me to share it and I didn’t expect it to get such a great reaction.

“I think doing things fun and creative to keep busy is important and someone suggested I do The Mischief next.”

