UEA graduate and midwife shines as Vogue cover star

PUBLISHED: 17:50 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 03 June 2020

Former University of East Anglia (UEA) student Rachel Millar appears on the cover of British Vogue's July issue. Picture: James Hawkesworth/Vogue

Former University of East Anglia (UEA) student Rachel Millar appears on the cover of British Vogue's July issue. Picture: James Hawkesworth/Vogue

A former student at the University of East Anglia (UEA) is among a trio of women who have become the first non-celebrities to appear solo on the front cover of British Vogue.

A photograph of graduate Rachel Millar, a midwife at Homerton University Hospital in Hackney, London, was selected to appear on the front of the magazine’s July issue as part of a feature celebrating key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Millar was born and raised in Northern Ireland before attending university in Norwich.

After graduating she landed an NHS job at Homerton - she had dreamt of being a midwife since she was 15.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: “I was just doing a normal shift on the labour ward and came out of the room to get an epidural top-up. The photographer was there and I just kind of got herded in front of the camera, had my photo taken and went back into the room, so it was not planned at all.

“I had no idea at that time that [it would be on the front cover].”

