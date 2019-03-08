'People should try London' - Readers react to Norwich being named among unhappiest cities

Norwich has been named among the unhappiest places in the UK, but not everyone agrees. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

According to the Office of National Statistics, Norwich is one of the unhappiest places to live in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New research into key factors such as residents' happiness and sense of worth in the city placed Norwich in the bottom five in the country.

However, many locals expressed bewilderment at the report.

Here's what some of you had to say about the findings.

Chanelle Bullard said: "I've lived in Norwich my whole life and would not want to live anywhere else."

And Roy Bevis echoed the sentiment, saying: "I've travelled most of the UK in the last few years working. Norwich is still a lovely city. Every city has its issues but I'm happy and proud I'm from Norwich."

Shelia Banwell added: "I'm unhappy that I'm not there."

Claire Parker said: "It's not the city. It's the doom and gloom attitude of the people in the survey."

And Joanne Ellery, who moved out of the city, compared it favourably to London, saying: "Who does these surveys? I moved to east London after living in Norwich for many years, people should try coming here for a week."

You may also want to watch:

Zoey Bird also made comparisons to London, saying: "I had a trip to London and it made me realise how much I love Norwich and in fact Norfolk in general. There is a small minority who are not but most people are very polite, friendly and have manners. I love living around here."

Tess Denis said Norwich is "one of the best cities in the UK", adding: "It reminds me of Brighton before it became too vast and busy. Love the lanes, history, art and vibe of the city."

However, there were people who said there were issues with the city.

Sally Cushing said: "Unhappy with the state of Norwich, the way the road network has been ruined, forgetting about people who cannot ride cycles or walk any distance or not on any bus routes, those people don't exist in the eyes of Norwich planners."

Nathan Long added: "Maybe if the council helped with the major homeless problem we have and also if police funding hadn't been cut to the bone they could deal with the major drug problem the city has."

Annie Miller said: "There is real deprivation in and around Norwich which, combined with poor mental health and child services, could probably make life pretty crappy for a lot of people."

Andrew Jermy said: "It's a boring place to live and overpriced."

Chris Eve added: "The low wages and high living costs don't help."

READ MORE: 'People take it for granted' - Norwich residents on city being named unhappy place to live