'Makes your heart swell with pride' - UEA video showcases all that Norwich has to offer
PUBLISHED: 09:21 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 02 August 2019
Archant
Everyone who lives in Norwich knows it's a wonderful city boasting a vibrant arts scene, independent restaurants, green spaces and a premiership football club.
And now, a video created by the University of East Anglia, showing all that and more has been widely shared on social media.
Receiving more than 7,000 views the short promo video has also been shared more than 240 times since it was posted on August 1 and had countless positive comments from people living in Norwich and those who long to return.
David Richardson, vice chancellor of the UEA said: "It's true. Norwich will surprise and delight you. Our home is historic, creative and comes with a strong tradition of the maverick."
Cinema City in Norwich tweeted: "This is fantastic! Makes your heart swell with pride in #Norwich our Fine City" while Mary Muir described the video as "fabulous" and David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press said the video had given him "goosebumps".