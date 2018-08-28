Christmas is coming - the tunnel of light is back in Norwich
As we creep nearer to December, signs of the festive season are everywhere.
And one fairly large one popped up in Norwich city centre this week, as the tunnel of light returned.
The tunnel, which appeared in the city for the first time in 2016 and is part of the Norwich Business Improvement District’s festive plans, runs from the Forum to Gentleman’s Walk and will be switched on along with Norwich’s other Christmas lights at 7pm on Thursday.
It consists of more than 50,000 LED lights and almost six miles of light strings.
The festive lights will keep twinkling until January 5, with new light sequences planned this year - including a James Bond-style display with speeding colours firing through the 45-metre-long tunnel.
In the tunnel’s first year in Norwich, the city centre welcomed an extra 200,000 visitors compared to 2015.