Revealed: The most Googled things in Norwich this year

Most searched items in Google for Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/George Ryan/PA Images/Jamie Honeywood Getty Images/iStockphoto/George Ryan/PA Images/Jamie Honeywood

Have you ever wondered what people in Norwich are searching online?

2019 was a tumultuous year in news, politics and pop culture and the data from Google trends reflects that.

An eclectic mix from Brexit to Take That - here are the 20 most searched for terms on Google from people in the Norwich area.

20. greggs near me

Whoever happens to search this in Norwich won't be disappointed as there is a total of five central Greggs with that number rising to nine on the outskirts of the city.

19. chinese takeaway norwich

If you ever wondered what Norwich's favourite takeaway is, then these search results suggest it may well be Chinese. Either that or people don't know where to find one off the top of their head...

18. game of thrones

2019 was a huge year for HBO hit Game of Thrones, as the series came to its grand finale the people of Norwich were eager for Westeros content.

17. ed sheeran ipswich

Ed Sheeran played Ipswich in August this year and Norwich locals were keen to find tickets.

16. peaky blinders

Another national trend, like most of the country the people of Norwich were seriously into Tommy Shelby and co this year.

15. piers morgan

Could it be the rise of the vegan sausage roll at Norwich Greggs that led to so many locals Googling the controversial TV personality and his tirade against the alternative snack?

14. chinese new year

It's likely people in Norwich wanted to know when it was and if there were any local events on.

13. eastern daily press crime

It's nice to see us feature on this list! People want to know the hard news developing in their area.

12. toy story 4

Which cinemas is it on at probably, and when are the show times.

11. line of duty

Another UK wide TV hit that people in Norwich tuned in to.

10. spider man far from home

Another popular movie that came out this year.

9. take that norwich

The summer gig at Carrow Road drew the attention of a lot of local fans.

8. wizard of oz

OPEN hosted a Wizard of Oz themed afternoon tea in April and it got a lot of interest on social media and online.

7. women's world cup

Norwich is a city of sport fans - did you go down to the pub to watch the action?

6. cosy club norwich

Brand new food and drink venue Cosy Club opened at the start of this year and generated a bit of a buzz in the city.

5. sex education

The Netflix show presumably...

4. lil nas

Who didn't become obsessed with Old Town Road this year?

3. museo del prado

A museum in Madrid… not as random as it seems, it featured in a Google doodle and people clicked through.

2. rugby world cup

Shame we didn't win.

1. revoke article 50 petition

Everything always comes back to Brexit.