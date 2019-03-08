Search

Commuters warned of cancelled Norwich trains

PUBLISHED: 07:10 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 03 May 2019

A number of Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled due to a train fault. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Commuters travelling to and from Norwich this morning are being warned of cancelled trains and reduced carriages.

The Greater Anglia service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street at 6am, 6.24am and 7.05am have been affected, while the 6.48am train - which was due to arrive at Ipswich at 7.32am and London at 8.42am - has been cancelled.

The train company has warned passengers the affected trains will be formed of eight coaches instead of nine.

The following trains have also been cancelled due to train faults:

06.52am Norwich to Great Yarmouth due 07.26am

07.30am Great Yarmouth to Norwich due 08.05am

08.09am Norwich to Great Yarmouth due 08.42am

08.46am Great Yarmouth to Norwich due 09.19am

09.00am London Liverpool Street to Norwich due 10.50am

