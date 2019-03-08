Traffic light failures affecting main route into Norwich

Traffic light failures on the A146 at Trowse are affecting traffic coming into Norwich. Picture: Google Archant

Problems with traffic lights on the outskirts of Norwich are causing problems for rush hour traffic.

Please be aware of reports of traffic light failures at the #A47 and #A146 junctions at #Trowse. Approach with caution, engineers have been called to deal as required. #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 29, 2019

Norfolk Police said there have been reports of traffic light failures at the A146 and A47 junctions at Trowse, near County Hall, and advised motorists to "approach with caution".

Engineers have reportedly been called to assess and deal with the problem.

