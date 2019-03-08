Traffic light failures affecting main route into Norwich
PUBLISHED: 08:48 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 29 May 2019
Archant
Problems with traffic lights on the outskirts of Norwich are causing problems for rush hour traffic.
Norfolk Police said there have been reports of traffic light failures at the A146 and A47 junctions at Trowse, near County Hall, and advised motorists to "approach with caution".
Engineers have reportedly been called to assess and deal with the problem.
