Posters lift spirits in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:30 18 August 2020

Students at Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham have been decorating ‘Kindness will keep us together’ posters to go out with food parcels delivered by the British Red Cross to those most in need Picture: British Red Cross

Students at Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham have been decorating ‘Kindness will keep us together’ posters to go out with food parcels delivered by the British Red Cross to those most in need Picture: British Red Cross

Archant

Since March, the British Red Cross has been helping people to remain safe and well at home by completing their food shopping and delivering other essentials, such as medication. This includes activity such as providing food parcels if there is an urgent need in the household and welfare check-in calls.

Students at Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham supported these food deliveries by designing, colouring and sharing more than 280 ‘Kindness will keep us together’ posters with their community.

Ms Ball, a teacher from the school, says: “Any vulnerable people in the Swaffham area who have received a food parcel also found inside a poster designed to let them know that we are thinking of them.

“Students have used the kindness resources to help their own wellbeing but also the wellbeing of vulnerable people. They have been sharing their kindness with those whose spirits could use a lift, and to let them know they have not been forgotten – bringing a little hope and happiness.”

If you need local support from the British Red Cross, please visit www.redcross.org.uk



Norwich Together Alliance

The British Red Cross has been delivering food parcels and medications to those made most vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: British Red CrossThe British Red Cross has been delivering food parcels and medications to those made most vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: British Red Cross

British Red Cross is a member of the Norwich Together Alliance.

In a time of isolation, helping communities to connect has never been more important. It’s vital for our health and wellbeing.

With an ambition to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Norwich, Aviva established the Norwich Together Alliance last year.

The alliance is a network of local businesses, charities and the council that have joined forces to explore how we can shape our city to help us all feel more connected.

The aim is to create a more connected and cohesive city for everyone.

Now more than ever, alliance members want to be there for you and offer the support and guidance you need to get through this challenging time.

For more information and stories on what the Norwich Together Alliance members are doing to bring Norwich Together, click here.

