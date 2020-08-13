New member aims to strengthen loneliness alliance

Louise Reeve arranged for her nephew Callum to visit Pentaco's office to learn about the business while his usual work programme was on hold due to Covid-19 Picture: Pentaco Archant

The Norwich Together Alliance welcomes new members that are driven to tackle loneliness, the latest being Pentaco. Here we find out why the building contractor was keen to join the Alliance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As a Norwich-based contractor, Pentaco has numerous touchpoints with clients, consultants, supply chain and the community and felt the Norwich Together Alliance had many synergies with its own company values.

“Our motto of ‘Building better together’ is not just about clients and builders, it’s about everyone that we come into contact with and we want to support the communities we work in,” says Louise Reeve, social value and engagement manager at Pentaco. “Joining the Alliance supports us in doing this, and hopefully by joining we can strengthen the Alliance further and together have further reach.

“The recent Covid-19 lockdown has been a difficult time for all, with more people than ever before left feeling isolated and lonely. Loneliness is a difficult issue to overcome, so the more we can involve people in what we do along with the other Alliance members, some of which we already have close working relationships with, then this can only provide positive outcomes to many people.”

Throughout the past few weeks, Louise’s nephew has been visiting Pentaco’s socially-distanced office environment to learn about the business and to experience some office tasks. Callum is on the autistic spectrum and had been struggling with the lockdown and being unable to go to college or proceed with his current MINT schedule, an employment service set up by City College Norwich to support young people aged 16-25 with learning and employment needs to gain sustainable paid employment.

Callum has been visiting Pentaco's office to learn about the business while his usual work programme was on hold due to Covid-19 Picture: Pentaco Callum has been visiting Pentaco's office to learn about the business while his usual work programme was on hold due to Covid-19 Picture: Pentaco

“I saw an opportunity to give him some well-needed time away from the worries that the virus brings to us all, providing him with a new focus while also gaining some new skills that he can hopefully build on when he returns to college,” says Louise. “Pentaco were only too pleased to support Callum.”

Norwich Together Alliance

Pentaco is a member of the Norwich Together Alliance.

In a time of isolation, helping communities to connect has never been more important. It’s vital for our health and wellbeing.

With an ambition to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Norwich, Aviva established the Norwich Together Alliance last year.

The alliance is a network of local businesses, charities and the council that have joined forces to explore how we can shape our city to help us all feel more connected.

The aim is to create a more connected and cohesive city for everyone.

Now more than ever, alliance members want to be there for you and offer the support and guidance you need to get through this challenging time.

For more information and stories on what the Norwich Together Alliance members are doing to bring Norwich Together, click here.