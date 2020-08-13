Wildlife brings neighbours together in lockdown

Neighbours on Mount Pleasant enjoyed seeing Justin Farthing's pictures of moths, such as this beautiful elephant hawk moth Picture: Justin Farthing Archant

LUMi was set up by Alliance member Norwich City Council as an online community portal to find everything needed to get involved in city life. Here’s a story from the LUMi blog about how a community came together during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As Covid-19 started to approach, a bunch of Norwich residents on Mount Pleasant in the Golden Triangle had the foresight to quickly create a WhatsApp group for their street.

It started as an informal group for neighbours to chat and request support, then grew to include loans of equipment, sharing jokes together and, as time went on, they rallied to share online orders with local businesses, including a large plant order to support a local garden centre.

“Connecting with neighbours has brought unexpected but wonderful opportunities to have fun, play games, support and get to know one another,” says resident Annelise Savil, adding that activities included a treasure hunt for VE Day (local and distanced), with doorstep giveaways of plants and seedlings.

One resident, Justin Farthing, has a great interest and knowledge of moths. He catches them at night and then circulates photos of the most beautiful and rare ones on the group WhatsApp. “It’s great fun and gets us talking loads,” says Annelise.

Several neighbours also commented on the number of hedgehogs in the area, so they started linking gardens up with holes in fences and walls, enabling them to move around safely.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has been tough, but we are very much enjoying a new sense of community and the shared hellos every day,” says Annelise. “This has been a team effort with really, really lovely neighbours!”

For more on LUMi visit www.lumi.org.uk

Norwich Together Alliance

Norwich City Council is a member of the Norwich Together Alliance.

In a time of isolation, helping communities to connect has never been more important. It’s vital for our health and wellbeing.

With an ambition to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Norwich, Aviva established the Norwich Together Alliance last year.

The alliance is a network of local businesses, charities and the council that have joined forces to explore how we can shape our city to help us all feel more connected.

The aim is to create a more connected and cohesive city for everyone.

Now more than ever, alliance members want to be there for you and offer the support and guidance you need to get through this challenging time.

For more information and stories on what the Norwich Together Alliance members are doing to bring Norwich Together, click here.