Free newspapers helped keep people connected during lockdown

A partnership between the Eastern Daily Press and Aviva saw more than 13,000 free copies of the paper delivered to lonely and isolated members of the community during lockdown.

If the current pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that when the going gets tough, our communities rally round to help those most in need.

The Norwich Together programme, led by Aviva, has been centred around combatting loneliness in the region for the past year, long before anyone had even heard of Covid-19.

“We knew that when Covid-19 struck and lockdown began, the issue of social isolation would be magnified yet further,” says Danny Nobbs, corporate responsibility consultant at Aviva UK. “So, alongside our fellow Norwich Together Alliance members, we set about identiying those organisations that were playing a pivotal role in supporting those most in need, and worked alongside Archant to get people better connected.”

Aviva funded 50 copies of the EDP to go into food parcels from Norwich foodbank daily for five weeks at the peak of lockdown, as well as 1,000 copies of a special edition of the EDP in May that featured an eight-page supplement all about the Norwich Together Alliance and how its members have been helping combat loneliness and isolation in the city.

“In total, 13,450 copies of the Eastern Daily Press were given away across the region to charities, foodbanks, hospitals and community hubs throughout the peak of the virus,” says Danny.

“This is just a small part of how we have been supporting our communities through this pandemic, but makes me proud to work for an organisation that uses the power of partnership to really make a difference.”

Norwich Together Alliance

In a time of isolation, helping communities to connect has never been more important. It’s vital for our health and wellbeing.

With an ambition to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Norwich, Aviva established the Norwich Together Alliance last year.

The alliance is a network of local businesses, charities and the council that have joined forces to explore how we can shape our city to help us all feel more connected.

The aim is to create a more connected and cohesive city for everyone.

Now more than ever, alliance members want to be there for you and offer the support and guidance you need to get through this challenging time.

