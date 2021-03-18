News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich to be base for BBC television series, 'blueprint' reveals

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:31 PM March 18, 2021   
Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan filming in Norwich. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan filming in Norwich. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Norwich will provide the setting for a future BBC television series, a new 'blueprint' shaping the future of the corporation has revealed.

The BBC has revealed a raft of changes to the way it operates this week, in a project called 'BBC Across the UK', which it says will see it have a larger presence outside of the capital.

Over the next six years, it will see the broadcaster relocate much of its London-based work to other parts of the country, making Media City in Salford, Manchester its main headquarters.

And part of this project has also seen it pledge to set future television series in Norwich - as one of many locations touted for projects by BBC England TV Commissioning.

It would not be the first time a BBC television series has been set in Norwich, with fictional disc jockey Alan Partridge calling the Fine City his home.

You may also want to watch:

However, the mystery series is not understood to be a new Alan Partridge programme; while a new series of the character's latest outing This Time is in the pipeline, it is not set in Norwich.

The Forum in Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Forum in Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A BBC spokesman said: "BBC England TV Commissioning has a number of programmes coming out of the East. We'll confirm details later in the year."

Most Read

  1. 1 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
  2. 2 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
  3. 3 Person walked over crossing eight seconds before train crashed into it
  1. 4 Distracted driver looked in his bag before killing woman in crash
  2. 5 Man suffers broken nose in Norwich street attack
  3. 6 Man in 70s suffers head injuries in road rage attack
  4. 7 Norwich pub using lockdown to make big changes
  5. 8 RuPaul's Drag Race UK finalist Bimini on Norfolk roots and nightclub bans
  6. 9 'Put your hand in your pocket' - Aldi told to pay for retail park crossing
  7. 10 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball

Meanwhile, the spokesman was unable to confirm how BBC Across the UK will affect the number of jobs the broadcaster currently employs in the region - following changes last year which saw Inside Out axed.

They added: "We have no numbers [for Norfolk] but 1,000 jobs will be created across the UK over the next six years."

The blueprint is described as "the biggest transformation in decades" of the BBC, which aims to see £700m invested by 2027/28 - which it hopes will generate more than £850m of economic benefits.

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: "Our mission must be to deliver for the whole of the UK and ensure every household gets value from the BBC.

"Now, as we look to the future, we must play our part in supporting social and economic recovery, rebuilding the creative sector and telling the stories that need to be heard from all corners of the UK."


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich Airport reopens for holiday flights

Video

Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Caroline Flack at a River Island clothing event. Caroline passed up the chance to bring along celebrity pals in...

Exclusive

Caroline Flack's mum fears 'nothing has been learned' ahead of documentary

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
RING footage

Video

Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Swaffham/Hethersett

Covid - A Year On

One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus