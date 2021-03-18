Norwich to be base for BBC television series, 'blueprint' reveals

Published: 6:31 PM March 18, 2021

Norwich will provide the setting for a future BBC television series, a new 'blueprint' shaping the future of the corporation has revealed.

The BBC has revealed a raft of changes to the way it operates this week, in a project called 'BBC Across the UK', which it says will see it have a larger presence outside of the capital.

Over the next six years, it will see the broadcaster relocate much of its London-based work to other parts of the country, making Media City in Salford, Manchester its main headquarters.

And part of this project has also seen it pledge to set future television series in Norwich - as one of many locations touted for projects by BBC England TV Commissioning.

It would not be the first time a BBC television series has been set in Norwich, with fictional disc jockey Alan Partridge calling the Fine City his home.

You may also want to watch:

However, the mystery series is not understood to be a new Alan Partridge programme; while a new series of the character's latest outing This Time is in the pipeline, it is not set in Norwich.

The Forum in Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A BBC spokesman said: "BBC England TV Commissioning has a number of programmes coming out of the East. We'll confirm details later in the year."

Meanwhile, the spokesman was unable to confirm how BBC Across the UK will affect the number of jobs the broadcaster currently employs in the region - following changes last year which saw Inside Out axed.

They added: "We have no numbers [for Norfolk] but 1,000 jobs will be created across the UK over the next six years."

The blueprint is described as "the biggest transformation in decades" of the BBC, which aims to see £700m invested by 2027/28 - which it hopes will generate more than £850m of economic benefits.

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: "Our mission must be to deliver for the whole of the UK and ensure every household gets value from the BBC.

"Now, as we look to the future, we must play our part in supporting social and economic recovery, rebuilding the creative sector and telling the stories that need to be heard from all corners of the UK."



