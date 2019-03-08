Search

Norwich to Great Yarmouth train service cancelled after 'crew unavailable'

PUBLISHED: 07:03 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 16 September 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A train service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth has been cancelled this morning.

The 6.52am Great Anglia service from the city will not be running due to a member of the crew being unavailable.

In a tweet posted at 6.38am, a spokesperson for the rail provider said: "[The] 6.52am Norwich to Great Yarmouth will be cancelled due to a member of train crew being unavailable."

And a number of services will run with a different number of carriages due to train faults, including the 7.03am Stowmarket to London Liverpool Street service, which will be formed of eight coaches instead of 12; the 7.05am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, which will be formed of eight coaches instead of 9; the 6.54am Ipswich to Cambridge service, which will be formed of two coaches instead of three; and the 6.48am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, which will be formed of eight coaches instead of nine.

