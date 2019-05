Broken down train causes delays for passengers

Train passengers are facing delays while engineers work to move a broken down train near Norwich.

The Greater Anglia 10:40 train from Norwich to Camrbidge and the 12:09 Cambridge to Norwich have been cancelled.

The train company said the cancellations were caused by a broken down train on the route.

For more information visit the Greater Anglia journey checker.